Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Denver Broncos own nine victories in their past 11 meetings with the Oakland Raiders, going 8-3 against the spread in the process. But Oakland has won the past two meetings that quarterback Derek Carr started.

In a big game in the AFC West, the Raiders battle the Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total was 47 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.5-11.3 Broncos. NFL picks on every game.

Why the Raiders Can Cover the Spread

Oakland is looking to bounce back after laying an egg in a 27-10 loss at Washington in Week 3. The Raiders came in as three-point favorites on the road but fell down early 7-0, trailed 14-0 at the half and never mounted a challenge in a performance best left on the cutting room floor.

The Raiders, now trailing the Kansas City Chiefs on the odds to win the AFC West, managed just 128 yards of total offense, although it didn't help that they only had the ball for about 22 minutes.

Oakland opened this season with a 26-16 win at the Tennessee Titans, and then they beat the New York Jets 45-20. And even with their loss last time out, the Raiders are 11-7 SU and 13-5 ATS over their past 18 road games. The Silver and Black are also 16-5 SU and 15-6 ATS in Carr's past 21 starts.

Why the Broncos Can Cover the Spread

Denver is also 2-1 and coming off its first loss of this season, a 26-16 decision at the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos led 3-0, 10-7, 13-10 and 16-13 but couldn't finish and lost outright as three-point chalk.

The Broncos outgained the Bills 366-272 and them 111-75. But a failed fake punt led to one Buffalo field goal, and a Trevor Siemian interception near the Bills red zone led to another.

Denver opened this season with a 24-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and they led that game 24-7 before allowing L.A. to make things close. The Broncos then destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 42-17.

Through three games, the Broncos rank third in the league in rushing, at 143 yards per game, and No. 1 against the run, allowing just 60 yards per game.

Smart Pick

The team that wins the ground battle will likely win this game and cover the spread, and that team is most likely to be Denver. The smart money at online sports betting sites wagers the Broncos.

NFL Betting Trends

The total has gone under in three of the Raiders' past four games against the Broncos.

The Broncos are 6-2 ATS in their past eight games at home in October.

The Raiders are 10-4 ATS in their past 14 games on the road.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.