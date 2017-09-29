Miami WR Dayall Harris Suspended 3 Games for Violation of Team Rules

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The University of Miami (Fla.) announced Friday that wide receiver Dayall Harris was suspended three games for a violation of team rules, according to Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald.

The junior wideout has two receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown for the 2-0 Hurricanes so far this season.

The Jackson, Mississippi, native saw limited action as a sophomore last season, making nine catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns.

Harris originally attended Ole Miss before transferring to Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in 2015 and then transferring to Miami for the 2016 campaign.

He is tied for eighth on the Hurricanes in receiving this season, and the likes of Braxton Berrios, Darrell Langham and Lawrence Cager will continue to serve as the top receivers in his absence.