Derek Jeter Reportedly Fires 4 Marlins Front Office Executives

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Derek Jeter is wasting no time cleaning house after MLB owners approved the sale of the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria to a group spearheaded by the former New York Yankees shortstop and businessman Bruce Sherman.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Jeter—who will officially operate as CEO and co-owner—asked Marlins president David Samson, who is also departing, to fire vice president of player development Marc DelPiano, assistant general manager Mike Berger, vice president/player personnel Jeff McAvoy and vice president/pitching development Jim Benedict this week.

The report comes a week after Jackson and Clark Spencer reported Jeter had asked Samson to fire five special assistants to management. Chief among those dismissed were Jack McKeon, who led the franchise to a World Series title in 2003, Hall of Famer Andre Dawson and two-time All-Star Jeff Conine.

"Sure, I'm sad," McKeon said at the time. "No question you're sad. I'm disappointed, but you understand. A new regime is coming in, and they want their new people in there. You can't fault them with that."

As far as future moves are concerned, Jackson reported Friday that it is "widely expected by members of the organization" that Jeter will retain manager Don Mattingly, who is under contract through 2019.

"Part of my thought about coming to Miami was to build," Mattingly said Thursday, per the Sun Sentinel's Craig Davis. "I came with the thought of basically building, and building something that's sustainable.

"The one thing I do know from Derek's standpoint is he's a guy that's going to come here and he's going to want to win. And he'll have a vision, I think, for the long range where he wants to build the organization where it's not just a chance to win one year."