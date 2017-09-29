Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Monitoring Ademola Lookman, Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham are reportedly monitoring Ademola Lookman's situation at Everton with a view to possibly renewing their interest in the winger if he continues struggling for playing time with the Toffees.

A report from Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror detailed how Spurs and other suitors are being encouraged by Everton manager Ronald Koeman's "reluctance to play wingers." It's a policy hampering Lookman's development at Goodison Park despite the 19-year-old only moving to Merseyside back in January.

As Kajumba pointed out, Lookman "has started just twice this season - in the Europa League ties against Hadjuk Split at the end of August." He also noted how fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town are also keeping a watch on the former Charlton Athletic attacker.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Lookman may be finding it difficult to get noticed at Everton, but he seems like a natural fit for Spurs. After all, the north London club has made a habit of giving young English players a chance in recent seasons on manager Mauricio Pochettino's watch.

Dele Alli has become a star during Pochettino's time at the club after joining Tottenham as an 18-year-old in a deal worth an initial £5 million from MK Dons back in 2015. Pochettino also signed a 20-year-old Eric Dier from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Dier has since become a refined holding midfielder, as well as a key regular, both for Spurs and the England national team. Further forward, Alli is rapidly emerging as the creative fulcrum of the team.

If Lookman were to move to Tottenham, he would follow a similar path as an England Under-21 international set for bigger and better things. Perhaps the most obvious reason why such a move would make sense is Pochettino's willingness to play wingers, even though it's not always gone well.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Erik Lamela has been struggling with injuries for nearly a year, and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has failed to make the grade since joining the club from Marseille last summer. Even so, Pochettino has often been willing to add true width to his team in attacking areas.

Tottenham were credited as "frontrunners" for Lookman back in 2016. If he continues to flounder at Everton, Pochettino would be smart to revisit the idea of signing this precocious talent.