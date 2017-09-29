DeAndre Jordan, Clippers Have Reportedly Discussed Contract Extension

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

DeAndre Jordan and the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly discussed a contract extension, although there is no deal in place as the start of the regular season approaches, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner.

Turner added that Jordan said Friday he wants to be back, and that his interest has been reciprocated by the Clippers.

