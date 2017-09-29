    DeAndre Jordan, Clippers Have Reportedly Discussed Contract Extension

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    PLAYA VISTA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers answers questions from the media at the Los Angeles Clippers Training Center on September 25, 2017 in Playa Vista, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    DeAndre Jordan and the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly discussed a contract extension, although there is no deal in place as the start of the regular season approaches, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner

    Turner added that Jordan said Friday he wants to be back, and that his interest has been reciprocated by the Clippers. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

