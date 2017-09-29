    Clay Matthews Becomes Packers' All-Time Sacks Leader

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffSeptember 29, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after recording a sack in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews recorded a sack during Thursday's 35-14 victory over the Chicago Bears to become the team's all-time sacks leader at 75, per Sportsnet Stats.

    In recording his 75th sack, he surpassed Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, who tallied 74.5 sacks for Green Bay from 2000 to 2008.

    The Packers selected Matthews with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He wasted no time getting comfortable as a professional, recording 10.0 sacks during his rookie campaign and being selected to the Pro Bowl.

    Much of Matthews' success has come as a result of his relatively good health. Excluding this season, the 31-year-old has averaged an impressive 14.1 games and 9.0 sacks per year.

    His best campaign occurred in 2010, when he was named as a first-team All-Pro. That season, Matthews recorded 13.5 sacks, 54 tackles, two forced fumbles and returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown. The Packers went on to win the Super Bowl, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in a game wherein Matthews had three tackles and a forced fumble.

    Though he didn't record a sack during the team's 2010 Super Bowl victory, Matthews hasn't slouched in that area throughout the playoffs during his career. Across 15 playoff games, the linebacker has sacked quarterbacks 11 times. He's also forced five and recovered four fumbles.

