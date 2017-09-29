David Padgett Agrees to 6-Month Interim Head Coaching Contract with Louisville

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

University of Louisville assistant basketball coach David Padgett has accepted an opportunity to take over the Cardinals program on a six-month interim contract.

On Friday, Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal first reported the offer, which came after Padgett met with interim school president Greg Postel. Longtime head coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday following an FBI investigation into alleged college basketball corruption.

Postel later confirmed Padgett's selection and said his desire for "stability in the transition" led to the decision, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. Padgett confirmed freshman Brian Bowen is still on campus amid the FBI investigation, per ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Although Pitino's contract hasn't been terminated, attorney Steve Pence told Darren Rovell and Ryan Smith of ESPN.com his client was "effectively fired" and they plan to fight for the $44.45 million in remaining salary and potential bonuses in his deal.

"We intend to fully enforce the terms of the contract," Pence said.

An ABC News source said Pitino was identified as "Coach-2" in the federal documents, which alleged the Cardinals coach played a role in attempting to funnel $100,000 to the family of recruit Brian Bowen, who committed to Louisville in June.

"The allegations are serious," Postel told reporters Wednesday, adding that "doing nothing would be a tacit endorsement of unethical and criminal behavior."

Padgett played three seasons as a center for the Cardinals after starting his collegiate career at the University of Kansas. He averaged 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 83 games playing under Pitino's guidance.

After two years of professional ball in Spain, he returned to Louisville as part of the strength and conditioning staff in 2010. He moved on to IUPUI as an assistant in 2011 before rejoining the Cardinals, becoming an assistant and the director of basketball operations in 2015.