Adam Vinatieri Nearing 2nd on All-Time Field Goals List

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri knocked home a 33-yard field goal last week against the Cleveland Browns. With four more against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, the veteran would tie Gary Anderson for the second-most in NFL history, per NFL Communications.

The 44-year-old Vinatieri is in the midst of his 22nd NFL campaign but has played for just two teams his entire career. After spending the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots, Vinatieri signed a deal with the Colts prior to the 2006 season and has been the team's placekicker ever since.

Vinatieri has connected on four of his five field-goal attempts through three games this season, with the most (two) coming against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. It may be a stretch for him to catch Anderson this week, but he should rise up the list within the next few weeks.

Not only has the veteran made a massive amount of field-goal attempts, but he's also connected on numerous clutch kicks. One of the most famous was his kick in a blizzard against the Oakland Raiders in the 2001 AFC Divisional playoff game, known as the Tuck Rule Game by most. He also knocked home a game-winning kick in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Vinatieri's argument for the league's best-ever kicker continues to build, and it wouldn't be surprising if he wound up as the fifth placekicker inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.