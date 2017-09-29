Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Fined for Dog Celebration After TD vs. Eagles

Michael Perez/Associated Press

ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported Friday that New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $12,154 by the NFL for his touchdown celebration in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Beckham was penalized 15 yards for excessive celebration after getting down on all fours like a dog and miming urination.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano noted Beckham has now been fined more than $200,000 during his four seasons in the NFL:

Beckham's touchdown cut their deficit to 14-7 against the Eagles in the fourth quarter, but New York was forced to kick off from its own 20-yard line.

The penalty didn't come back to haunt the Giants since Philadelphia fumbled on the ensuing drive, but the Eagles did go on to win 27-24.

After the game, Giants owner John Mara said he was upset with Beckham's antics, per Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post: "I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally."

New York is 0-3 on the season, but Beckham turned in his best performance in Week 3 after missing Week 1 due to injury.

Beckham registered nine receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles, and he now has 13 grabs for 115 yards and two scores on the season.