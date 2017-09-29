Dez Bryant Says Cowboys Won't Protest During National Anthem Anymore

Matt York/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said Friday that the team will no longer demonstrate with regard to the national anthem, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Bryant said the team will stand with their hands over their hearts during the anthem in Week 4, and that last week's protest was a message to President Donald Trump.

Prior to the playing of the national anthem during Dallas' Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Cowboys players and team personnel knelt with their arms linked. They stood for the anthem but kept their arms linked.

The Cowboys and players from most of the NFL's 32 teams protested during Week 3 after Trump made the following comments at a rally in Alabama: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

Among those who took part in the Cowboys' demonstration was owner Jerry Jones, who locked arms and knelt with his players before the anthem.

Jones explained the decision after the game, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer and Josh Weinfuss:

"I made my mind up on this issue, that I wasn't going to comment other than I am very proud of the fact that the Dallas Cowboys and our players have always stood for the flag and the recognition for the flag always. What is important is to figure out that to show the kind of respect and the perception of respect. How can [the team] in front of a national audience show unity and a statement of equality. [The team] wanted to do that. It evolved throughout the organization, particularly over the last two days, and it was executed.

"I can't say enough about the understanding and the awareness of our team and these young men, if you will, that basically said, 'You know, that makes sense.' There's no need for us to talk about unity and equality and have 60 percent of this country mad at you because you're not being perceived as honoring the flag. And this was a way to do both."

Trump later said he had a conversation with Jones:

Dallas went on to defeat Arizona on the road by a score of 28-17 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In Week 4, the Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.