Damarious Randall Reportedly Sent to Locker Room After Arguing with Coaches

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall was noticeably absent from the second half of Thursday's 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, and it turns out he was reportedly being disciplined for getting into a spat with a member of the coaching staff.

Citing sources on Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Randall was sent to the locker room after he got into an "argument" with a coach. Randall proceeded to leave the stadium.

According to Rapoport, Randall returned to the team's practice facility Friday and reportedly "met with [head coach] Mike McCarthy to clear the air after last night."

"It's an internal matter and we're working through it," McCarthy said after the win, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.



It's unclear why, exactly, Randall got into the argument, but he didn't see the field again after he was beat to the corner by Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright for a five-yard touchdown with eight seconds remaining in the first half:

Demovsky noted Randall "gestured as if he were expecting help in coverage from a teammate."

With Randall out for the entire second half, the Packers pivoted to Josh Hawkins.

Assuming Randall and the Packers coaching staff can patch things up, he should return to his familiar post in the starting lineup Oct. 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.