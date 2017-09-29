NASCAR at Dover 2017 Qualifying Results: Martin Truex Jr. Takes Pole

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying Friday at Dover International Speedway with a final time of 22.407 seconds (160.664 mph).

Truex Jr., who has already clinched a spot in the Contender Round by virtue of his win at Chicago on Sept. 17, beat out Kyle Busch―who was looking for his third straight pole win and slated second.

NASCAR on NBC offered a look at Truex Jr.'s winning lap:

Here's a look at the top 12 finishers, with full results available at NASCAR's official website:

1. Martin Truex Jr., 22.407 seconds (160.664 mph)

2. Kyle Busch, 22.445 seconds (160.392 mph)

3. Kyle Larson, 22.502 seconds (159.986 mph)

4. Matt Kenseth, 22.504 seconds (159.972 mph)

5. Daniel Suarez, 22.515 seconds (159.893 mph)

6. Denny Hamlin, 22.534 seconds ( 159.759 mph)

7. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 22.544 seconds ( 159.688 mph)

8. Ryan Newman, 22.577 seconds ( 159.454 mph)

9. Kevin Harvick, 22.612 seconds ( 159.454 mph)

10. Erik Jones, 22.622 seconds ( 159.137 mph)

11. Ryan Blaney, 22.638 seconds ( 159.025 mph)

12. Chase Elliott, 22.680 seconds ( 158.730 mph)

According to NASCAR scribe Jeff Gluck, it's no surprise Busch, Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson paced the field:

Truex Jr. and Busch have headlined the start of the playoff schedule, but all eyes tend to be trained on Jimmie Johnson at Dover, and for good reason.

The No. 48 car has captured the checkered flag at the Monster Mile 11 times total and twice over the past two seasons. The most recent triumph came in June, when Johnson bested the field after he passed Kyle Larson on the final restart at the AAA 400 Drive For Autism.

However, Johnson's car wasn't particularly sharp Friday.

Johnson and the No. 48 ran 17th in qualifying, which meant he finished five spots outside of the cut and failed to nestle himself into the top 12 for the final round of qualifying.

Looking ahead, Johnson will need to net 24 points Sunday to propel himself into the last 12 in the playoffs.

If there's good news for Johnson, it's that his win in June came after a start in 14th—so there's precedent when it comes to the No. 48 making a run from the middle to the front of the pack.

Speaking of underwhelming, Jamie McMurray looked rather shaky Friday afternoon.

The No. 1 Chevy was the only playoff car not to advance out of the first round of qualifying, which means McMurray will now start 26th Sunday afternoon as he eyes 47 points that would solidify his place in the next stage of the postseason.

The bad news: According to DriverAverages, McMurray has not logged a top-10 finish at Dover since 2007 when starting outside the top 25.

The elimination race will get underway Sunday (2 p.m. ET, NBCSN), with eight spots in the final 12 up for grabs since Busch, Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski have already secured positions in the next round.

And with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (15th), Austin Dillon (23rd), Ryan Newman (eighth), Kurt Busch (13th) and Kasey Kahne (21st) all in need of outright wins to secure guaranteed entry into the final 12, things should be rocking and rolling from the moment the green flag drops.