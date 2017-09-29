Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer are both reportedly considering their futures at Barcelona due to a lack of playing time under coach Ernesto Valverde.

According to Xavi Hernandez at Marca, the duo "will look for a move away" should they continue to be sidelined, though the club is said to be not looking to sell any members of the squad in January.

Deulofeu returned to the club earlier in the summer and looked set to stake a claim for the left-wing spot following the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

The arrival of Ousmane Dembele increased competition for places, but the Frenchman subsequently suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the year, the club has confirmed.

However, despite Dembele's absence, Deulofeu has not been a regular under Valverde and has made only four starts this season, per WhoScored.com.

He was left out of the squad for the La Liga trip to Girona and the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League trip to Sporting.

Deulofeu's omission for both games was an interesting move by Valverde, according to ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

Barcelona have started the season in fine style and are yet to be beaten in La Liga or the Champions League after eight games.

However, they have lacked creativity in attack without Neymar and been reliant on Lionel Messi for goals, as shown by Opta:

With Dembele injured, Deulofeu has the perfect opportunity to press for a regular place in the side, but his lack of recent involvement suggests he is yet to impress Valverde.

Alcacer, meanwhile, has barely featured for Barca this season, making just one La Liga start, per WhoScored.com.

An early-season injury to Luis Suarez looked as though it would offer Alcacer a chance, but he has been frequently overlooked instead.

The Barca coach was asked about Alcacer prior to the Sporting clash and said only that he did not know what would happen in the future, per FourFourTwo.

Alcacer's lack of involvement suggests he does not feature in Valverde's plans for the season.

However, the club does not have an abundance of striking options and may, therefore, be reluctant to sell in January.