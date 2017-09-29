Joel Embiid Cleared for 76ers Half-court Practice During Knee Injury Recovery

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid participated in half-court five-on-five action at training camp Friday, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck.

The news comes one day after the Sixers (h/t CSN Philly's Jessica Camerato) announced Embiid participated in practice but was held out of five-on-five segments.

It's a positive step forward for Embiid, who is still working his way back to full strength after he had season-ending surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus.

Since then, the Sixers have maintained they're committed not to rush Embiid back.

"We're taking a very conservative and thoughtful approach to his recovery and rehabilitation," general manager Bryan Colangelo told Sports Illustrated. "Want to make sure that he's in the best possible position to succeed long-term. Really long-term, sustainable health is what we're aiming for."

Colangelo added that the team's goal is to have Embiid back at 100 percent in time for the team's regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Washington Wizards.

After he was limited to 31 games during a fruitful rookie campaign, Embiid admitted at media day he doesn't foresee himself being available every night this season.

"I'll be honest, I don't think I'll play 82 games," he said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.