    Joel Embiid Cleared for 76ers Half-court Practice During Knee Injury Recovery

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during practice on September 27, 2017 at the Sixers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid participated in half-court five-on-five action at training camp Friday, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck.

    The news comes one day after the Sixers (h/t CSN Philly's Jessica Camerato) announced Embiid participated in practice but was held out of five-on-five segments. 

    It's a positive step forward for Embiid, who is still working his way back to full strength after he had season-ending surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus. 

    Since then, the Sixers have maintained they're committed not to rush Embiid back. 

    "We're taking a very conservative and thoughtful approach to his recovery and rehabilitation," general manager Bryan Colangelo told Sports Illustrated. "Want to make sure that he's in the best possible position to succeed long-term. Really long-term, sustainable health is what we're aiming for."

    Colangelo added that the team's goal is to have Embiid back at 100 percent in time for the team's regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Washington Wizards

    After he was limited to 31 games during a fruitful rookie campaign, Embiid admitted at media day he doesn't foresee himself being available every night this season. 

    "I'll be honest, I don't think I'll play 82 games," he said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lonzo’s Preseason Debut Hype Is at LeBron Levels

      Jannelle Moore
      via Bleacher Report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Joel Embiid participates in half-court scrimmage

      Keith Pompey
      via Philly.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wade Reveals When Cavs Recruitment Started

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Josh Jackson Calls Steph Curry 'Small and Unathletic'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report