Enzo Amore Turns Heel and WWE's Most Controversial Stories This Week

Enzo Amore Turns Heel and WWE's Most Controversial Stories This WeekSeptember 29, 2017
Enzo Amore made 205 Live watchable, and all it took was a little real-life controversy. The newly minted heel will now continue to be a prop in WWE's ongoing bout of tough love and lesson-teaching at the expense of its own merchandise sales.
The intersection of real life and storylines has defined WWE late in the year as the promotion has become fascinated with the very backstage drama—per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc)—that often gets in the way of its better judgment in front of the camera.
But did things get too real when The Bullet Club showed up in Ontario, California?
This week's controversial stories continued to write themselves, but, please, allow me to make sense of it all.
Enzo Amore Is the Realest Heel in the Room
Enzo Amore's extended punishment continued to roll right through California with a public execution after Raw went off the air.
Before being brutalized by Braun Strowman and the entire cruiserweight division, Amore had appeared to turn heel with an at-times awkward roast of the already struggling superstars.
Due to controversy behind the scenes involving Amore per Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc), WWE seems content to cannibalize not only Amore's strong merchandise sales as a popular babyface but also the entire cruiserweight division itself.
Amore as cruiserweight champion has been the most interesting thing to happen to the cruiserweight division in its brief, forgettable history on the main roster.
And though Amore has made for compelling television, the cruiserweights seem to be nothing more than a backdrop to WWE's signature petty behavior whenever one of its independent contractors steps out of line.
The Shield to Add a Third and Final Fist from Roman Reigns
Following a three-on-one beatdown, the countdown has begun toward an almost inevitable Shield reunion. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins already kissed and made up, and with Reigns fighting an uphill battle against The Miztourage, fans will be waiting with bated breath for the Hounds of Justice to ride again.
Sure, everyone in the wrestling media has made unoriginal comparisons to The Rock and John Cena taking on Miz and R-Truth. And, yeah, everyone in the wrestling media has made unoriginal complaints that this is just another attempt by WWE to get people to cheer Roman Reigns.
But when the Shield’s music hits and Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns are marching to the ring through the crowd, the homogenous grumbles will fall by the wayside for what should be one of the more exciting moments of 2017.
The Bullet Club Invades Raw
The Bullet Club parodied D-Generation X's memorable invasion of Monday Nitro for its own invasion of Raw in Ontario.
Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Adam "Hangman" Page offered up a very tongue-in-cheek sketch in which the popular group encroached on rival territory.
Rhodes, who gave his own rendition of Bill Paxton's timeless speech from Independence Day, was intent on getting his last name back while the Young Bucks pined to rescue former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Finn Balor.
WWE has since responded the best way it knows how—with legal threats, per Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc). And what started as a lighthearted parody could deteriorate into a courtroom battle similar to The Hardy Boyz's ongoing feud with whatever Impact Wrestling calls itself these days.
John Cena Teases Retirement Following Loss to Roman Reigns at No Mercy
Following his loss to Roman Reigns at No Mercy, John Cena teased retirement with a post-match curtain call that suggested he may not be back for a while.
Cena was asked about possibly retiring on Raw Talk after the pay-per-view. And while he was unequivocal about sticking around, he did acknowledge that he is 40 and plans on focusing on his successful transition into Hollywood.
Cena may feel that he will be part of the WWE family for life, and there's no reason to believe that's not true, but by christening Roman Reigns (again), the promotion is already in the process of moving on from its most tenured top star in history.
WWE ran a video package on Raw highlighting Cena's Raw Talk interview, and the thing took the tone of an obituary.
Cena quietly stepping away from WWE will be a storyline to follow in 2017 and beyond. It's possible that WrestleMania 34 could be his last for quite some time.
Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.