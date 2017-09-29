Enzo Amore Turns Heel and WWE's Most Controversial Stories This Week

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Enzo Amore made 205 Live watchable, and all it took was a little real-life controversy. The newly minted heel will now continue to be a prop in WWE's ongoing bout of tough love and lesson-teaching at the expense of its own merchandise sales.

The intersection of real life and storylines has defined WWE late in the year as the promotion has become fascinated with the very backstage drama—per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc)—that often gets in the way of its better judgment in front of the camera.

But did things get too real when The Bullet Club showed up in Ontario, California?

This week's controversial stories continued to write themselves, but, please, allow me to make sense of it all.