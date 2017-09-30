Former UFC Champions That Have What It Takes to Get Their Belts Back

3 of 10

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

What does the future have in store for Georges St-Pierre? That's something of a mystery but one thing is certain; he's got plenty of different options available for claiming gold.

The longtime welterweight champ already has a straight shot at the middleweight title, as he will face champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217, but there are other hypothetical matchups past that could put him back on a throne.

While he may have lost his on-paper claim to the 170-pound belt, St-Pierre is still the lineal UFC welterweight champion, a fact that isn't lost on official champ Tyron Woodley. The current titleholder seems to be willing to play hardball when negotiating with the UFC, and GSP represents a considerably larger paycheck than somebody like Robbie Lawler or Rafael dos Anjos and, as such, is a far more appealing option for all involved parties.

It doesn't end there, though.

St-Pierre and those around him have been sowing the seeds for a superfight with lightweight champion Conor McGregor. While it wouldn't have been noteworthy if this was a one-off discussion, the topic of McGregor vs. St-Pierre just keeps coming up to the point where it's impossible to ignore.

While McGregor doesn't necessarily need help selling pay-per-views in the way Woodley does, there's no question that GSP remains one of the biggest needle-movers in the sport, and that's more than enough for him to catch the eye of the business-savvy McGregor.

It's tough to say whether GSP will be able to capture any of those titles, given how different each of those men are in the cage and how long he has been out of action. Still, there are opportunities aplenty for GSP to take a belt, whether it's his old strap or a different one.