    Brian Bowen Suspended by Louisville Amid FBI Bribery Probe

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    La Lumiere's Brian Bowen #20 in action against Montverde Academy in the DICK'S Sporting Goods High School National Basketball Tournament on Friday, April 1, 2016 in Queens, NY. La Lumiere won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    The University of Louisville confirmed Friday that men's basketball player Brian Bowen has been suspended from all athletic activities at the school, according to Justin Sayers and Darcy Costello of the Courier-Journal.

    Per ESPN.com, Bowen is believed to be at the center of a probe into bribery and corruption in college basketball after an FBI complaint alleged a player and his family received $100,000 in payments from Adidas.

    Bowen is not allowed to practice or workout with the team, but he is still enrolled at the school.

    In the midst of the scandal, Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave.

    CBS News reported that the person referred to as "Coach-2" in the complaint is Pitino. It is alleged that Pitino helped facilitate money going from Bowen and his family to convince him to sign with Louisville.

    Scout.com lists Bowen as a 5-star recruit who ranks as the No. 19 overall player and No. 6 small forward in the 2017 class.

