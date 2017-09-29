Dennis Schroder Reportedly Arrested on Battery Charges

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder reportedly was arrested on a misdemeanor charge Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Schroder was charged with battery after being arrested in the "early morning hours" in an Atlanta suburb.

Wojnarowski added Schroder was released from police custody after posting bail.

The Hawks released a statement regarding Schroder's arrest.

"We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schroder earlier this morning," the statement said, via Shlomo Sprung of Awful Announcing. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Schroder has spent his entire NBA career with the Hawks, who drafted him with the 17th overall pick in 2013.

After primarily coming off the bench in his first three seasons, Schroder started 78 of 79 games played during the 2016-17 season. The 24-year-old set career-highs with 17.9 points and 6.3 assists last season.