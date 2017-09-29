Tyler Eifert, John Ross Ruled Out vs. Browns with Back, Knee Injuries

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that both tight end Tyler Eifert and wide receiver John Ross will miss the team's Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Eifert is nursing a back injury, while Ross is dealing with a knee ailment.

Both Eifert and Ross had already missed time during the young season prior to Friday's announcement.

Eifert didn't play last week against the Green Bay Packers, while Ross missed last week's game as well as the Bengals' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati is off to an 0-3 and is in search of a victory against its divisional rival and fellow 0-3 team in Cleveland.

Health has been a major issue for Eifert in recent years, as he missed eight games last season after sitting out 15 games in 2014.

Sandwiched in between was a 2015 campaign that saw Eifert make 52 catches for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to the Pro Bowl.

So far this season, Eifert has made four grabs for 46 yards.

Ross was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Washington despite suffering multiple knee injuries in college.

After missing Cincinnati's first game of the season, he appeared in Week 2 and registered a 12-yard carry before getting injured again and missing last week's loss to the Packers.

With Eifert and Ross out, the Bengals will turn to Ryan Hewitt and Tyler Kroft at tight end, while A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell and and Tyler Boyd will continue to carry the load at receiver.