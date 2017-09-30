Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Three weeks into 2017's NFL season, fantasy football managers can start deciphering trends from September's early returns.

Kareem Hunt's opening-night breakout was not enough to cement the rookie as a star. Scoring six touchdowns with a run greater than 50 yards in each of the first three bouts, on the other hand, fortifies his status as a top-tier talent.

Although the sample size remains small enough to deceive in some instances, there's enough data to make informed Week 4 lineup decisions.

Let's take a look at the updated Sunday and Monday rankings for each position, tailored to point-per-reception (PPR) formats.

Week 4 QB Rankings

1. Tom Brady, NE (vs. CAR)

2. Drew Brees, NO (at MIA in London)

3. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. IND)

4. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. BUF)

5. Marcus Mariota, TEN (at HOU)

6. Carson Palmer, ARI (vs. SF)

7. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. LAR)

8. Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. PHI)

9. Matthew Stafford, DET (at MIN)

10. Trevor Siemian, DEN (vs. OAK)

11. Carson Wentz, PHI (at LAC)

12. Kirk Cousins, WAS (at KC)

13. Jameis Winston, TB (vs. NYG)

14. Jay Cutler, MIA (vs. NO)

15. Tyrod Taylor, BUF (at ATL)

The New York Giants had scored one touchdown in 11 quarters before Eli Manning torched the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary for three in Week 3's final period. Look for them to give a recovery potion to another struggling veteran quarterback this Sunday.

Following last year's three-interception meltdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philip Rivers dropped to Yahoo Sports' No. 22 fantasy quarterback. Having thrown 25 picks in his last 16 games, gamers must downgrade the 35-year-old to a seldom deployed matchup play.

Yet an opportunity arises this weekend against Philadelphia's No. 25 passing offense. Rivers could finish with a line like Manning, who accompanied his two Week 3 picks against the Eagles with 366 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Roll with Rivers despite his underwhelming start.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, Trevor Siemian also deserves forgiveness for his no-touchdown, two-interception against the Buffalo Bills. The Denver Broncos passer gets a cushier Week 4 adversary in the Oakland Raiders, who have relinquished 8.3 yards per pass attempt and a 112.0 opposing quarterback rating.

The New England Patriots have allowed an NFL-high 341.7 passing yards per game, but Cam Newton still does not crack the top 15. After squandering a golden matchup with the New Orleans Saints, he needs to take a seat—or even get dropped in shallower leagues—until he plays like anything resembling the 2015 MVP.

Week 4 RB Rankings

1. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. LAR)

2. Kareem Hunt, KC (vs. WAS)

3. Todd Gurley, LAR (at DAL)

4. Le'Veon Bell, PIT (at BAL)

5. Devonta Freeman, ATL (vs. BUF)

6. LeSean McCoy, BUF (at ATL)

7. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DET)

8. Jay Ajayi, MIA (vs. NO)

9. Melvin Gordon, LAC (vs. PHI)

10. Leonard Fournette, JAC (at NYJ)

11. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at NE)

12. C.J. Anderson, DEN (vs. OAK)

13. Carlos Hyde, SF (at ARI)

14. Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE)

15. Chris Carson, SEA (vs. IND)

16. DeMarco Murray, TEN (at HOU)

17. Javorius Allen, BAL (vs. PIT)

18. Mark Ingram, NO (at MIA)

19. Lamar Miller, HOU (vs. TEN)

20. Chris Thompson, WAS (at KC)

21. Bilal Powell, NYJ (vs. JAC)

22. Jacquizz Rodgers, TB (vs. NYG)

23. Mike Gillislee, NE (vs. CAR)

24. James White, NE (vs. CAR)

25. Frank Gore, IND (at SEA)

26. Isaiah Crowell, CLE (vs. CIN)

27. Tevin Coleman, ATL (vs. BUF)

28. Theo Riddick, DET (at MIN)

29. Ameer Abdullah, DET (at MIN)

30. Marshawn Lynch, OAK (at DEN)

Despite tallying 28 total yards without surpassing six yards on a play, Javorius Allen remains a viable second running back or flex play in PPR formats.

The 26-year-old compiled five catches for the second-straight week. In addition to relinquishing 4.5 yards per carry, the Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed 7.7 receptions per game to opposing running backs.

That average could increase after facing the Baltimore Ravens, whose receivers have collectively caught just 13 passes this season. As long as they can avoid a blowout loss at home, Allen will easily eclipse last week's eight carries in London. Stick with him in PPR leagues.

PPR managers will have tougher decisions regarding rushers who won't factor into the rushing game. Jacquizz Rogers has no receptions this season and 13 over his last 12 games. Making matters worse, he received just five carries in Week 3's 34-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Expect a more favorable game flow against the 0-3 Giants, who have yielded an NFL-high 153.3 rushing yards per game despite facing the pass-first Eagles and Detroit Lions. With Doug Martin still suspended, Rodgers should see a busier workload closer to his 19-carry season debut, which could lead to a touchdown canceling out his lack of receptions.

Marshawn Lynch has a bleaker outlook. As noted by Rotoworld's Rich Hribar, the returning running back has received diminished playing time in each of Oakland's three games:

His yards-per-carry rate has also dropped in each contest, leading to last week's six-carry, 18-yard dud against Washington. An exploitable run defense last year, the Broncos have now allowed an NFL-low 59.7 rushing yards per game and 2.6 yards per run. PPR gamers should have a better flex option.

Week 4 WR Rankings

1. Antonio Brown, PIT (at BAL)

2. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG (at TB)

3. A.J. Green, CIN (at CLE)

4. Michael Thomas, NO (at MIA)

5. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. BUF)

6. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. PHI)

7. Mike Evans, TB (vs. NYG)

8. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (vs. SF)

9. Demaryius Thomas, DEN (vs. OAK)

10. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (vs. TEN)

11. Dez Bryant, DAL (vs. LAR)

12. Brandin Cooks, NE (vs. CAR)

13. Jarvis Landry, MIA (vs. NO)

14. Stefon Diggs, MIN (vs. DET)

15. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (vs. OAK)

16. Devante Parker, MIA (vs. NO)

17. Golden Tate, DET (at MIN)

18. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. WAS)

19. Doug Baldwin, SEA (vs. IND)

20. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (at LAC)

21. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. DET)

22. Sammy Watkins, LAR (at DAL)

23. T.Y. Hilton, IND (at SEA)

24. Chris Hogan, NE (vs. CAR)

25. Rishard Matthews, TEN (at HOU)

26. Jamison Crowder, WAS (at KC)

27. Michael Crabtree, OAK (at DEN)

28. Amari Cooper, OAK (at DEN)

29. Marqise Lee, JAC (at NYJ)

30. Martavis Bryant, PIT (at BAL)

Ask a PPR critic to make a case against the format, and he or she will likely bring up Jarvis Landry. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is averaging just 6.6 yards per catch on a microscopic 5.2 average depth of target, per Pro Football Focus.

He also has 19 receptions through two games and is poised to pad that tally against the Saints, who have a 73.1 opposing completion percentage despite Newton's dreadful Week 3. While they have ceded the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wideouts under Yahoo's standard scoring, Landry flourishes on quantity, not quality.

He should get plenty of chances as Jay Cutler tries to keep pace with Drew Brees, who should put on a clinic against a Dolphins defense tied with the Saints for last in yards allowed per pass attempt. PFF's wide receiver-cornerback chart gives Landry the week's most favorable matchup against Saints slot cornerback P.J. Williams.

Teammate DeVante Parker has a considerably higher ceiling, but Landry may have the steadiest Week 4 floor of any receiver besides the always dependable Antonio Brown.

In PPR leagues that start three wideouts, some managers must dig deeper for a flex play. If Rivers bounces back as previously predicted, Tyrell Williams should also have his best outing of the season. Although Marqise Lee is a safer PPR choice after catching 11 of 19 targets for 141 yards in the last two games, Allen Hurns has an advantageous spot to score a touchdown for the third-straight week.

Week 8 TE Rankings

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE (vs. CAR)

2. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. WAS)

3. Zach Ertz, PHI (at LAC)

4. Jimmy Graham, SEA (vs. IND)

5. Delanie Walker, TEN (at HOU)

6. Charles Clay, BUF (at ATL)

7. Jordan Reed, WAS (at KC)

8. Jason Witten, DAL (vs. LAR)

9. Jared Cook, OAK (at DEN)

10. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. DET)

11. Coby Fleener, NO (at MIA)

12. Evan Engram, NYG (at TB)

13. Cameron Brate, TB (vs. NYG)

14. Ben Watson, BAL (vs. PIT)

15. Eric Ebron, DET (at MIN)

Denver has shoved the rest of Oakland's offense down the rankings, but not Jared Cook. Despite the dominance of the Broncos defense, it has surrendered the fourth-most receptions (6.3) and sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

After years of waiting for a breakout, Cook has settled into a solid role with 13 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown this season. In a position weakened by injuries, he's a top-10 PPR play despite limited upside.

Those searching for a streamable starter should look Cameron Brate's way. After scoring against Minnesota last week, the third-year pro has seven touchdowns in his last 11 games. Weak at linebacker, the Giants tie the Cleveland Browns for the most receptions permitted to tight ends.

Brate should have a busy Sunday while Janoris Jenkins challenges Mike Evans.

Week 4 D/ST Rankings

1. Seattle Seahawks (vs. IND)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (at NYJ)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (at BAL)

4. Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE)

6. Denver Broncos (vs. OAK)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NYG)

8. New England Patriots (vs. CAR)

9. Atlanta Falcons (vs. BUF)

10. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. WAS)

Three weeks into the season, the Seattle Seahawks rank No. 23 in yards allowed and No. 30 in rushing defense. They are one of five teams yet to produce an interception.

In the third quarter of Week 3's 33-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans, they gave up a 55-yard touchdown reception to Rishard Matthews and 75-yard touchdown run to DeMarco Murray. Per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed disbelief over his notoriously stingy defense getting burned for two huge scores.

"Really surprising ... to see big plays," Carroll said. "We just hadn't seen those. No explosive passes last week and we had a few today."

Why hasn't their ranking suffered from poor results? Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas will host Jacoby Brissett's Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field. In his last road start nearly one year ago, Brissett's Patriots scored zero points..

Seattle's star-studded defense will figure things out eventually, and a home game against an inexperienced quarterback presents the perfect opportunity.

Week 4 Kicker Rankings

1. Stephen Gostkowski, NE (vs. CAR)

2. Matt Bryant, ATL (vs. BUF)

3. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. PIT)

4. Dan Bailey, DAL (vs. LAR)

5. Matt Prater, DET (at MIN)

6. Blair Walsh, SEA (vs. IND)

7. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. OAK)

8. Wil Lutz, NO (at MIA)

9. Ryan Succop, TEN (at HOU)

10. Phil Dawson, ARI (vs. SF)

Note: All fantasy data obtained from Yahoo Sports unless otherwise noted.