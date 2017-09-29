MLB Names World Series MVP Award After Willie Mays

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that the World Series MVP award will be named after Hall of Famer Willie Mays.

Per MLB Communications on Twitter, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the "annual recognition will forever celebrate the life and career of a legend of the National Pastime."

The official title of the award will be called the "Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player."

Mays is generally regarded as one of the best players in MLB history. He played 22 seasons with the New York/San Francisco Giants and New York Mets from 1951-73.

During his historic MLB career, Mays' 660 home runs ranks fifth all-time. He was named to the All-Star team 24 times—MLB held two All-Star games in a season each year from 1959-62—won 12 Gold Glove awards and was named National League MVP in 1954 and 1965 en route to being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame his first time on the ballot in 1979.

Mays also had one of the most historic moments in World Series history. His over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 against the Cleveland Indians in 1954 is an annual staple of the postseason highlight package.

The World Series MVP award has been handed out every year since 1955.