    Sean Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith pleaded not guilty to felony assault Friday related to a July 4 incident. 

    According to TMZ Sports, Smith allegedly assaulted his sister's boyfriend, who was then hospitalized with multiple broken bones in his face.

    TMZ Sports added that Smith posted the $80,000 bond and faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty.

    Per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Smith was arrested on Aug. 17 is was facing charges of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

    Smith allegedly beat and stomped the victim's head repeatedly in Pasadena, California. 

    The 30-year-old Smith is currently in the midst of his second season with the Raiders after previous stints with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

    Smith has 12 career interceptions to his credit, and thus far in 2017 he has registered two tackles, no interceptions and no passes defended.

