    Craig Anderson, Senators Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) blocks a shot against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Ottawa Senators announced Friday that they have agreed to a two-year contract extension with goalie Craig Anderson.

    The team noted that Anderson will earn $5.5 million in 2018-19 and $4 million in 2019-20 for an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.

    Among seasons in which he appeared in at least 40 games, the 2016-17 campaign was by far the best of Anderson's career.

    The 36-year-old veteran went 25-11-4 during the regular season with a 2.28 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and five shutouts.

    Anderson's great play continued during the playoffs to the tune of an 11-8 record, with a 2.34 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and one shutout as part of a run that saw the Sens reach double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final before falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    The Illinois native has been with the Senators since 2010-11 after previous stints with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

    Anderson missed two months of action last season while his wife, Nicholle, had nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a form of cancer.

