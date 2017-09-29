Davante Adams Spent Night in Hospital with Concussion

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams spent the night at the hospital after suffering a concussion during the Packers' 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dr. Allen Sills told NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart that Adams' MRI came back clear.

Lindsay Jones of USA Today added that the NFL office said, "All signs are good from the doctors," regarding Adams.

Adams had to be stretchered off the field in the third quarter after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit during which Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan contacted him in the head with the crown of his helmet.

The 24-year-old wideout lost his mouthpiece, went limp and crumpled to the turf.

Upon getting removed from the field, Adams offered a thumbs up to the fans at Lambeau Field to indicate he was okay.

After the game, Trevathan said he didn't purposely hit Adams in such a vicious manner, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune: "I was just trying to make a play. It wasn't intentional. I was just trying to hustle to the ball and do my job. Unfortunately, he wound up hurt. I'm sorry about that. And I'm going to reach out to him and try to send him a message. We play a physical game. But you never wish that on anybody."

Jones reported that the NFL is reviewing Trevathan's hit.

Adams represented one of several key injuries for the Packers on Thursday, as running backs Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams left the game as well.

If Adams is forced to miss additional game action due to the concussion, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top options in the passing game with Geronimo Allison likely taking on a greater role as well.