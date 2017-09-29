Memphis Safety Shaun Rupert Dismissed from Team After Robbery Charge

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis starting safety Shaun Rupert has been dismissed from the football team after he was arrested.

Per Kim Chaney of LocalMemphis.com, Rupert was arrested Thursday on robbery, burglary and weapons charges stemming from an alleged incident on May 25.

Chaney's report also included a statement from the University of Memphis athletic department:

"Shaun Rupert has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules. This matter will also be reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing."

Chaney reported the victim told police Rupert and another man "pushed their way in" to the his apartment with handguns and demanded money. The victim added Rupert and the other man "stole two watches, and Xbox, and an Apple Macbook."

Rupert is said to have confessed to the robbery when brought in for questioning by police on Thursday.

Rupert previously played at the University of Missouri in 2014 before transferring to Memphis, where he appeared in 11 games in 2016 and started each of the team's first three games this season.