Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Mesut Ozil and Juan Cuadrado Rumours

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil is reportedly seeking a "fresh start" and could leave Arsenal in January, while the Gunners are said to have no interest in bringing Juan Cuadrado to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Calciomercato.com, Ozil could leave when the transfer window reopens in a bid to boost his international hopes.

The Arsenal star has been left out of Germany's squad for their forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan in October.

Germany confirmed their latest squad via their official Twitter account.

Ozil has been sidelined with a knee injury, and Germany coach Joachim Low has said that he hopes he can use the international break to recover fully from the problem, per Alice Piper at Sky Sports.

Inter Milan chairman Erick Thohir has said the club are interested in signing Ozil in January, per MetroTV.news.com (h/t Calciomercato.com).

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Ozil has made five Premier League appearances so far this season for Arsenal but is yet to score or provide an assist, per WhoScored.com.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next summer and, while Arsenal will surely want him to stay, they may be tempted to sell in January to avoid him walking away for free next summer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have no interest in signing Cuadrado from Juventus and have "never made a concrete offer," per Fabrizio Romano at Calciomercato.com.

The Italian champions did receive offers from Roma and Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, but Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri told the board not to sell the Colombian international.

Cuadrado has also said he "never thought about leaving" Juventus during the last transfer window despite interest from Arsenal, per Premium Sport (h/t Metro).

The 29-year-old has made five starts for Juventus this season, scoring one and providing three assists, per WhoScored.com.

Competition for places at Juventus has increased following the arrivals of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, but so far Cuadrado looks to be repaying the faith Allegri has shown in him.