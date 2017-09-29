John Fox Says Bears Have More Issues Than Just QB After Loss vs. Packers

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

As the cries for rookie Mitchell Trubisky to take over as Chicago Bears starting quarterback get louder, head coach John Fox said the team has a lot of other problems after Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"We need to make a lot of changes," Fox said after the Bears fell to 1-3 this season, via ESPN's Jeff Dickerson. "We will evaluate everything, and we've got a lot of work to do before we line up against Minnesota on [Oct. 9]. We are going to look at everything."

Mike Glennon, who signed a three-year deal with the Bears in the offseason, has struggled this season. The 27-year-old is completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 833 yards, but he's also been turnover prone with five interceptions and five fumbles.

Fox did deflect some of the blame for Glennon's turnovers to other areas of the team: "I don't think all of those were Mike's turnovers. Again, there are a lot of people out there that are involved. We had dropped balls. We had penalties. There was plenty of stuff to pass around."

The Bears had four turnovers against the Packers on Thursday. Glennon was responsible for each of them with two interceptions and two fumbles lost, though one fumble was due to an errant snap he wasn't ready to handle.

Trubisky was selected No. 2 overall by the Bears in the 2017 NFL draft. He has served as Glennon's backup in each of the team's first four games but has yet to take a snap.