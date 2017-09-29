Chad Johnson Says Anthem Protests Have Been 'Whitewashed'

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson says players kneeling during the national anthem now is "completely different" than when Colin Kaepernick started his protest in 2016.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson said protesting during the national anthem has been "politically whitewashed from why it started in the first place."

When Kaepernick originally started his protest during the 2016 season, he told Steve Wyche of NFL.com it was in response to police brutality and racial injustice across the country.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Many players and teams around the NFL took part in a show of solidarity prior to last week's games by kneeling and/or locking arms before or during the playing of the national anthem.

It was in response to comments made by President Donald Trump in Alabama on Sept. 22 when he said players who kneel during the anthem should be "fired."