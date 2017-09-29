LaVar Ball Says He Got 'Illegal Offers' to Recruit Sons 'Every Summer'

John Locher/Associated Press

LaVar Ball said he has received multiple financial and other incentive offers for his sons that would be in direct violation of NCAA rules.

During an appearance on the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast (via Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports), Ball said offers were made "every summer."

"They keep coming every summer to get me to say 'yes,'" he said. "They offered you money, they offered to take care of the AAU team, they're gonna give everybody uniforms, everybody shoes. I mean, it's just, any kind of way."

Ball's comments come after the United States Department of Justice brought criminal fraud and corruption charges against 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches, stemming from an FBI probe into the NCAA dating back to 2015.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported the four coaches were charged in the case for allegedly "being paid tens of thousands of dollars to steer NBA-bound players toward sports agents, financial advisers and apparel companies."

Per the U.S. Department of Justice, each of the coaches in the case faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison.

Ball's oldest son, Lonzo Ball, played one season at UCLA before being drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in June's NBA draft. LiAngelo Ball will be playing at UCLA this season, and LaMelo Ball is committed to the Bruins as part of the 2019 recruiting class.