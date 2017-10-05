PSG's Adrien Rabiot Talks Premier League Transfer Desire, Fondness for Liverpool

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has revealed his desire to play in the Premier League in the future, as well as a longstanding admiration for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in French football and has cemented a place in the PSG team as of late with some excellent displays. Nevertheless, when asked about how he views his career in the long term, Rabiot was adamant he would like to take on some different kinds of challenges.

"I think I would like to experience something else [outside Ligue 1]," he said, per the Daily Mirror. "There are a lot of very good championships, it's also very rewarding to go elsewhere. I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

As noted in the report, Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the France international in the past.

With Blaise Matuidi and Grzegorz Krychowiak leaving the Parc des Princes in the summer, there's been an extra onus on Rabiot this season. He's started all eight of the team's Ligue 1 matches and both games in the UEFA Champions League.

That extra responsibility has seemed to inspire Rabiot, and French football journalist Matt Spiro praised the midfielder earlier in the season when he was crucial in PSG's 5-0 win over Celtic:

The most striking feature of Rabiot's game is just how rounded he is as a midfielder, meaning he can do a variety of different jobs for Unai Emery's side.

In bigger games against opponents who utilise possession in a more efficient way he is adept at being disciplined, spotting danger and pinching the ball back in the middle third. But Rabiot is good on the ball, too.

When the likes of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are making runs ahead of him, the game becomes simple for the young midfielder. As noted by French Football Weekly's Jeremy Smith, Rabiot also seems to be forming a positive relationship with Neymar:

The playmaker's contract at PSG is set to expire in 2019, and given how key he has quickly become to this side, you sense the offer of an extension will not be too far away.

It'd be interesting to see Rabiot in the Premier League in the future. If there's one area of his game where question marks linger it's his appetite for physical battles and that'd be tested in English football. Still, he has the grace, technique and temperament to be a success anywhere.

Given his affinity for the Reds, it Rabiot was to move on they'd surely show an interest. But for the time being the exciting project at the Parc des Princes will most likely keep the Frenchman in the capital for a while yet.