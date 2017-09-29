Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Analysis and MLB Betting Pick

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

In what could be a potential playoff preview, the Colorado Rockies (86-73) will host the Los Angeles Dodgers (102-57) on Friday in a pick 'em NL West matchup. The Dodgers are still trying to lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs while the Rockies are hoping to hold off the Milwaukee Brewers for the second NL Wild Card berth this weekend.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles rides a four-game winning streak into Denver and would like to enter the postseason on a positive note. The Dodgers have lost the past four meetings with Colorado, and they do not want to give their opponent any more confidence if they are going to square off in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-8, 3.47 ERA) to the mound after a successful bullpen session on Tuesday, as he has been dealing with a forearm injury.

Why the Rockies can pay on the MLB lines

The four consecutive wins in the series for the Rockies all took place in Los Angeles, and the teams have split the last four played at Coors Field. Colorado is in prime position to lock up a spot in the postseason, and the team is counting on Chad Bettis (1-4, 5.72) to be the pitcher to come through in this spot.

Bettis has been much better at home this season, going 0-1 in four starts there with a 4.07 ERA. He has also been superior when pitching at night, going 1-2 in five outings with a respectable 3.77 ERA.

Smart betting pick

Without a doubt, this series means a lot more to the Rockies than the Dodgers, starting with the opener on Friday. Colorado is knocking on the door of the playoffs, and earning a victory in this game would force the Brewers to win out just to tie for the second wild card.

That seems unlikely, especially considering Milwaukee plays its last three on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies would love nothing more than to win this series and get into the heads of Los Angeles, and they will at least take this one.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 6-1 in its last seven games.

Los Angeles is 1-4 in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in eight of Colorado's last 10 games.

