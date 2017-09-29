Herschel Walker Says NFL Should Ban Kneeling During National Anthem

Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker supports President Donald Trump's idea that the NFL should ban players from kneeling during the national anthem.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Walker said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell "needs to take control of this" by making it a "league-wide rule" that players must stand when the national anthem is played.

Walker has been a vocal supporter of Trump since before the 2016 presidential election. The former NFL star was a contestant on the second season of the Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by Trump, back in 2009.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the NFL has "all sorts of rules and regulations" and the "only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!"

Many players and teams from around the NFL took part in a display of unity prior to last week's games by taking a knee before and during the national anthem.

The move was in response to Trump's comments at a rally in Alabama on Sept. 22 when he said NFL owners should "get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired" if any player takes a knee when the national anthem is playing.