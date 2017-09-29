    Drew Brees Says Saints Will Kneel Before Anthem, Stand During It

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) stands with his hand over his heart during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Several Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
    Bob Leverone/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has said the entire team will stand during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in London.  

    Brees announced on Twitter that "as a way to show respect to all," the Saints will take a knee before the anthem is played and "stand together" when the anthem starts:

    Prior to last week's game against the Carolina Panthers, 10 members of the Saints remained seated on the benches during the national anthem. 

    The Saints issued a statement before kickoff, highlighting owner Tom Benson's military service and his belief that players "should be allowed to share or express their feelings" and to "work together...to stop the divisiveness."

    After the Saints defeated the Panthers 34-13, Brees told reporters he disagreed with what President Donald Trump said about NFL owners needing to fire players who took a knee during the national anthem. The former NFL MVP also said the anthem is "the opportunity for us all to stand up together."

