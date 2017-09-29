    Adam Silver Says NCAA Bribery Scandal Is 'Disconcerting'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. The NCAA is moving toward reforming transfer rules. There is much work to be done and any drastic changes are likely a few years away. New transfer rules will be rooted in academics, and could give higher achieving students more freedom while limiting who might be less likely to graduate if they switch schools.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver is troubled by the bribery scandal that has rocked the NCAA this week.

    Silver addressed the NCAA situation on Thursday after the NBA owners' meetings. 

    “But I would say both as a fan of college basketball and of course from my capacity as Commissioner of the NBA," he said (via NBC Sports' Kurt Helin), "it’s disconcerting to say the least, when you see those kind of charges being made."

    The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday 10 different people, including four college basketball coaches, had been charged with criminal fraud and corruption. 

    ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported the coaches charged included Auburn assistant Chuck Person, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, Arizona assistant Emanuel Richardson and USC assistant Tony Bland. 

    According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the four coaches who were charged are alleged to have given bribes to recruits in order to steer them toward agents and financial advisors. 

    Silver did note after closely following college basketball in recent years, "it’s not so surprising that the incentives [have] become skewed" because there's so much money being made by schools from the sport. 

    One possible conclusion Silver came to is the NBA should "be more directly involved with elite youth basketball" in an effort to prevent another situation like the one currently facing the NCAA. 

