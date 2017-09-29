FIFA Ban Dele Alli for 1 England Game After Offensive Gesture Against Slovakia

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

FIFA have banned England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli for one game following an offensive gesture he made during the Three Lions' match with Slovakia.

News of the sanction came courtesy of Rob Harris of the Press Association:

The ban means Alli will miss the team's clash with Slovenia on Thursday in their FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

As noted by Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, there were fears that Alli would be banned for as many as four matches, meaning he may have potentially missed a World Cup group game.