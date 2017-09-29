    FIFA Ban Dele Alli for 1 England Game After Offensive Gesture Against Slovakia

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Dele Alli of England during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between England and Slovakia at Wembley Stadium on September 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Dele Alli
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    FIFA have banned England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli for one game following an offensive gesture he made during the Three Lions' match with Slovakia.

    News of the sanction came courtesy of Rob Harris of the Press Association:

    The ban means Alli will miss the team's clash with Slovenia on Thursday in their FIFA World Cup qualifying match.  

    As noted by Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, there were fears that Alli would be banned for as many as four matches, meaning he may have potentially missed a World Cup group game.    

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City's Aguero Injured in Car Crash

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kane Belongs in Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar Conversation

      Alex Dunn
      via Alex Dunn
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd vs. Palace: All You Need to Know

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ozil Dropped for Germany's WCQs

      James Whaling
      via mirror