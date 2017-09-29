Deontay Wilder Opponent Luis Ortiz Tests Positive for Drugs, WBC Says

AFP/Getty Images

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed boxer Luis Ortiz has failed a drugs test, and his upcoming fight with Deontay Wilder has reportedly been cancelled as a result.

Sulaiman took to Twitter to make the announcement:

Per Sky Sports' James Dielhenn, Ortiz, who was due to fight champion Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title on November 4, took part in Voluntary Anti-Doping Association testing as part of the "clean boxing program."

Fight promoter Lou DiBella also confirmed the news of the test and said the bout would be cancelled, according to Dan Rafael of ESPN.

Ortiz's urine sample was taken on September 22 and results on Thursday stated the sample tested positive for the "diuretics chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide, which are used to treat high blood pressure but also can be used as masking agents for performance-enhancing drug use," according to a letter from VADA president Dr. Margaret Goodman obtained by ESPN.

As Rafael noted, this is not the Cuban's first failed test nor the first time Wilder has had a fight fall through because of an opponent:

Ortiz's positive test for steroids in 2014 prompted his win against Lateef Kayode to go down as a no-contest.

At the announcement of the fight, just two days before the test was taken, Wilder told Ortiz to "Stay clean, because we'll be checking," and urged him, "Don't f--k this up for me."

Fellow boxers Tony Bellew, Nathan Gorman and trainer Shane McGuigan gave their reaction to the news, with the former calling for an indefinite suspension:

A late replacement for Ortiz in the November 4 fight will now need to be found. Dillian Whyte has already volunteered himself:

Another alternative could be former heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne, who is already due to fight on the November 4 undercard against Dominic Breazeale.