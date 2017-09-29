Deontay Wilder Opponent Luis Ortiz Tests Positive for Drugs, WBC Says

Deontay Wilder Opponent Luis Ortiz Tests Positive for Drugs, WBC SaysSeptember 29, 2017
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed boxer Luis Ortiz has failed a drugs test, and his upcoming fight with Deontay Wilder has reportedly been cancelled as a result.
Sulaiman took to Twitter to make the announcement:
Mauricio Sulaiman @wbcmoro
@WBCBoxing has received confirmation from @Vada_Testing that Luis Ortiz has tested positive for a banned substance under #CleanBoxingProgram2017-9-29 04:37:51
Per Sky Sports' James Dielhenn, Ortiz, who was due to fight champion Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title on November 4, took part in Voluntary Anti-Doping Association testing as part of the "clean boxing program."
Fight promoter Lou DiBella also confirmed the news of the test and said the bout would be cancelled, according to Dan Rafael of ESPN.
Ortiz's urine sample was taken on September 22 and results on Thursday stated the sample tested positive for the "diuretics chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide, which are used to treat high blood pressure but also can be used as masking agents for performance-enhancing drug use," according to a letter from VADA president Dr. Margaret Goodman obtained by ESPN.
As Rafael noted, this is not the Cuban's first failed test nor the first time Wilder has had a fight fall through because of an opponent:
Dan Rafael @danrafaelespn
This is Luis Ortiz's second dirty drug test since 2014. 1st negated an interim title victory. This one will to cost him huge title shot.2017-9-29 08:12:23
Dan Rafael @danrafaelespn
Gotta feel bad for @BronzeBomber. He's consistently tested clean with VADA but has had 3 opponents fail tests in past 18 months. #boxing2017-9-29 08:10:37
Ortiz's positive test for steroids in 2014 prompted his win against Lateef Kayode to go down as a no-contest.
At the announcement of the fight, just two days before the test was taken, Wilder told Ortiz to "Stay clean, because we'll be checking," and urged him, "Don't f--k this up for me."
Fellow boxers Tony Bellew, Nathan Gorman and trainer Shane McGuigan gave their reaction to the news, with the former calling for an indefinite suspension:
Tony Bellew @TonyBellew
Ban Ortiz for life!2017-9-29 07:28:43
Nathan Gorman @GormanBoxing
Ortiz fails another drug test what a joke. I'd fight wilder tomorrow what a waste of talent he is2017-9-29 08:43:11
Shane McGuigan @McGuigans_Gym
Luis Ortiz fails a drug test again. Shocking 👎🏼2017-9-29 09:43:30
A late replacement for Ortiz in the November 4 fight will now need to be found. Dillian Whyte has already volunteered himself:
Dillian Whyte @DillianWhyte
No excuses now @Bronzebomber I will take Ortizs place lets get it made @EddieHearn @premierboxing #ALWAYSREADY2017-9-29 10:12:01
Another alternative could be former heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne, who is already due to fight on the November 4 undercard against Dominic Breazeale.