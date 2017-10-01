NFL Schedule Week 4: TV Start Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Info

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Like the previous week, NFL Sunday will start in London. This time, the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints kick off in the early U.S. time slot.

As witnessed in the first game at Wembley Stadium this season, we may see the unexpected. Who knows, maybe another blowout victory?

Nonetheless, those in attendance for the Dolphins-Saints tilt will likely see a more competitive contest, with two offenses attempting to outscore each other. The Dolphins struggled to keep up with the New York Jets offense in Week 3. On Sunday, Saints quarterback Drew Brees will take aim at Miami's secondary.

Within Oakland Raiders discussion circles, fans have labeled the upcoming contest against the Denver Broncos as a must-win game. Even though a loss wouldn't lead to dire consequences, divisional matchups always carry elevated importance with forthcoming playoff implications.

The Washington Redskins will look to string together two impressive wins in the prime-time slot in a Monday night game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Use the information below to watch games on local channels or refer to the streaming info to follow the action on your mobile device. Here's the coverage map for Sunday's games, per 506 Sports:

Week 4 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: 9:30 a.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos in AFC West Showdown

The Raiders and Broncos rank a step behind the Chiefs in the AFC West, but second place in the division could claim a wild-card spot. More importantly, both clubs are looking to avoid dropping two successive games after starting the season 2-0.

Oakland will travel to Denver with injuries at key positions. Ahead of the game, head coach Jack Del Rio declined, as he usually does, to comment on wide receiver Michael Crabtree's status, per Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken:

Crabtree suffered a chest injury during the Week 3 game against the Redskins. He's listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, per the team's media relations department:



It's a huge blow to the offense because wideout Amari Cooper has struggled to hold on to the football this season, leading the league with six drops, per Pro Football Focus.

Redskins running back Chris Thompson racked up 188 total yards against the Raiders defense as a ball-carrier and receiver. Broncos tailbacks C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles have combined for 434 yards from scrimmage in three games. Together, they pose another tough matchup for Oakland's intermediate pass defense.

Case Keenum's 3rd Start Against the Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings passer Sam Bradford will miss consecutive games with a knee injury, but head coach Mike Zimmer recently expressed optimism in the quarterback's recovery, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

It's easier to approach another game without Bradford with a calm demeanor after signal-caller Case Keenum threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 34-17 Week 3 victory. Furthermore, running back Dalvin Cook ranks second in rushing yards (288) among all ball-carriers.

However, Keenum will face an opportunistic Detroit Lions defense that's recorded seven interceptions in three games. Cornerback Darius Slay and safety Glover Quin have two picks apiece.

The Vikings may opt for a conservative offensive approach to avoid turnovers, which would give Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford a short field. Furthermore, Detroit's run defense allowed 151 yards on the ground to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Kansas City Looks to Stay Perfect Against Washington Redskins

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The Chiefs and Redskins will place a bow on Week 4 in an intriguing Monday Night Football matchup. Washington crushed one of Kansas City's divisional rivals, the Raiders, in Week 3 and hope to go 2-0 against AFC West opponents.

Running back Kareem Hunt looks like Charles 2.0 in a Chiefs uniform. Since bursting on to the NFL scene in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, he's been on a tear. As the engine to Kansas City's offense, he leads the league with 401 rushing yards and accumulated 538 yards from scrimmage in three weeks. The Redskins must limit the rookie tailback to increase their chance at a victory.

Keep an eye on a key matchup between the league's leading rusher and the Redskins' No. 2 run defense in yards allowed.

We may not see cornerback Josh Norman vs. wideout Tyreek Hill in many one-on-one moments on the perimeter since the Chiefs frequently position the speedy receiver in the slot. Approximately 40 percent of the pass-catcher's routes start on the inside, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite facing a cross-conference opponent, the Redskins could enter the playoff conversation as a legitimate contender with a victory over an unbeaten squad.