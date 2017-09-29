Eden Hazard 'One of the Best Three Players in the World,' Says Alvaro Morata

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Eden Hazard is among the world's best, according to Chelsea team-mate Alvaro Morata.

Per the Guardian's Dominic Fifield, he said: "It's not difficult playing with this kind of player. He's one of the best three players in the world, and it's easy for me to play with him."

Hazard provided the cross for Morata's goal on Wednesday as he headed home to cancel out Antoine Griezmann's opener in the Blues' 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Football journalists Liam Twomey and Dan Levene noted some of the other moments he produced:

The Belgian has been eased back into action this term after being hampered by an ankle injury that required surgery in the summer. In his only other start of the season, he grabbed two assists against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

While it was hardly surprising he outclassed the Championship side, he was just as impressive against Atletico and not just because he set up Morata.

The Telegraph's Matt Law believed he was the best player on the pitch:

His stats from the game would support that conclusion, courtesy of Squawka Football:

The performance is an ominous sign for Chelsea's rivals both domestically and on the continent, as the Blues are an even stronger proposition with Hazard fit and firing on all cylinders.

Of course, as to whether he's in the top three players in world football, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo might have something to say about that.

It's clear he's in the elite cabal of players jostling to contest those positions, though, and if he can continue to develop his fledgling relationship with Morata, he and Chelsea can be even more effective, and he can perhaps cement his name into that conversation further.