Midnight Madness 2017: Schedule for Top NCAA Basketball Teams

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Can you hear it? The sound of the Cameron Crazies and other student sections across colleges nationwide cheering on their alma mater?

The 2017 college basketball season is just a matter of weeks away, and many teams are beginning preparations for Midnight Madness.

For those basketball fans who may not be familiar with Midnight Madness in college basketball, teams don't necessarily play at midnight, but the atmosphere is as electric as any college party that lasted into the early hours of the morning.

Here is a quick breakdown of some of the nation's biggest programs that have unique season tip-off events for their respective teams.

2017 College Basketball Midnight Madness Notable Dates

Saturday, Sept. 30, Kansas: Late Night in the Phog

Saturday, October 7, Gonzaga: Kraziness in the Kennel

Friday, October 20, Arizona: McDonald's Red-Blue Game

Friday, October 13, Kentucky: Big Blue Madness

Wednesday, October 18, Texas: Texas Tip-Off

Friday, October 20, Xavier: Musketeer Madness

Saturday, October 21, Indiana: Hoosier Hysteria

Sunday, October 22, Virginia: Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage

Sunday, October 22, Wisconsin Red/White Scrimmage

Kansas puts on a show

The University of Kansas Jayhawks has one of the best men's collegiate basketball programs in history, and it's safe to say that anytime the team takes the court, the crowd is entertained.

But at this year's "Late Night in the Phog," the Kansas players aren't the only performers putting on a show for their fellow students and diehard fans. Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty will be the headliner of Kansas' season tip-off event, putting on a show not just for students currently enrolled at the university, but also for possible future enrollees.

According to JayhawkSlant.com, per the Topeka Capital Journal's Matt Galloway, "Late Night in the Phog" has served as one of the program's premier recruiting events, and this year will be no different.

Class of 2018 prospects, including viral sensation Zion Williamson, guard Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson, are set to conduct their visits on the same night as the event. Not a bad way to get high school students interested in college.

Hoosiers love their basketball

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The state of Indiana and the sport of basketball go hand-in-hand. So it's no surprise that the Indiana Hoosiers have one of the wildest season tip-off events in the country with Hoosier Hysteria, where Indiana fans don't just get to see the season's new-look roster up close and personal, they get to have some fun doing it.

Highlights of the event included a three-point shooting competition and a dunk contest, where student athletes will be looking to make early impressions among their dedicated fans.

But perhaps the best, and most cringe-worthy, aspect of Hoosier Hysteria is the Hoosier Hysteria dance.

Stick to basketball, gentleman. You won't keep your scholarship with those dance moves.

Wild night with the Wildcats

James Crisp/Associated Press

The Kentucky Wildcats have, with maybe the exception of the Cameron Crazies of Duke University, the most dedicated student section and fanbase in college basketball.

And as evidence for that claim, look no further than Big Blue Madness, where students and fans camp out— literally for days—just for the fanfare surrounding the men's basketball program as they prepare to tip-off their season.

The tickets for the game are free, meaning it's first come, first served. At most universities, that means just get in line a couple of hours early. At Kentucky, tents are pitched up to two-to-three days before tickets are even distributed.

Whether the Wildcats ultimately win the national championship this season remains to be seen. Just don't tell their diehard fans that team scrimmages in October don't mean anything in the long run.