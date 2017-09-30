Danny Trevathan Suspended 2 Games for Hit That Injured Davante Adams

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan was suspended two games Saturday for his brutal hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during his team's 35-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora tweeted the following press release regarding the suspension:

The suspension is unsurprising given the nature of the play. Adams caught a pass well short of the goal line on 3rd-and-goal and was about to go down after Chicago stopped him. However, Trevathan came flying in and unleashed a helmet-to-helmet hit on the receiver.

Adams immediately went down and lost his mouthguard before trainers came to his aid. He was taken off the field on a stretcher, and the Packers announced in the aftermath he would be taken to a hospital for testing after he demonstrated movement in his extremities and was conscious.

According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the NFL owners gave offseason approval for suspending players for "egregious hits." Trevathan's hit fit the bill.

"I was just trying to make a play. It wasn't intentional," Trevathan said, per Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I was just trying to hustle to the ball and do my job. Unfortunately, he ended up hurt. I'm sorry about that. And I'm going to reach out to him and send him a message. Because we play a physical game, but you never wish that on anybody."

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports called for a suspension after the game, writing it was "an easy call." He also wrote "the officials in the game should be reprimanded for not ejecting Trevathan," and stressed the need for a message "to be sent that headhunting and trying to injure fellow players" is not acceptable.

Peter Bukowski of FanRag Sports called for Trevathan's suspension in the immediate aftermath of the hit as well:

This is a difficult blow on the depth chart for a Bears team that already placed linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve after he tore his pectoral muscle during their Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Trevathan won a Super Bowl as a member of the Denver Broncos before joining Chicago and has tallied as many as 129 combined tackles (2013) in a season. He played nine games for the Bears in 2016 and posted 66 combined tackles and a sack.