    Terry Collins Reportedly Not Fired by Mets Due to Fred Wilpon's Support

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Terry Collins #10 of the New York Mets against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on September 8, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Reds 5-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Throughout the 2017 season, New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon reportedly spurned requests from high-ranking front office personnel to fire manager Terry Collins. 

    According to Newsday's Marc Carig, Wilpon was able to "single-handedly shield Collins" from receiving a pink slip after general manager Sandy Alderson and Wilpon's son, chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon, advocated for a change in leadership. 

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

