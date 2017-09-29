Terry Collins Reportedly Not Fired by Mets Due to Fred Wilpon's Support

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Throughout the 2017 season, New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon reportedly spurned requests from high-ranking front office personnel to fire manager Terry Collins.

According to Newsday's Marc Carig, Wilpon was able to "single-handedly shield Collins" from receiving a pink slip after general manager Sandy Alderson and Wilpon's son, chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon, advocated for a change in leadership.

