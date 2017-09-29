    Arizona Safety Scottie Young Jr. Arrested on Assault Charge

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. (19) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. Utah defeated Arizona 30-24. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Arizona Wildcats safety Scottie Young Jr. was reportedly arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor assault/knowingly causing injury. 

    According to Caitlin Schmidt of the Arizona Daily Star, Young was arrested "in connection with a domestic violence incident." 

    As Schmidt pointed out, head coach Rich Rodriguez said last season the program has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to domestic violence. 

    "We have a rule. You put your hands on a woman, you're done," Rodriguez said. "That's it. If you did it, if you put your hands on a woman in any way, shape or form, you're done. Next."

    Young, 18, has recorded 20 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, through the Wildcats' first four games—all of which have been starts. 

