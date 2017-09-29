Arizona Safety Scottie Young Jr. Arrested on Assault Charge

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats safety Scottie Young Jr. was reportedly arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor assault/knowingly causing injury.

According to Caitlin Schmidt of the Arizona Daily Star, Young was arrested "in connection with a domestic violence incident."

As Schmidt pointed out, head coach Rich Rodriguez said last season the program has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to domestic violence.

"We have a rule. You put your hands on a woman, you're done," Rodriguez said. "That's it. If you did it, if you put your hands on a woman in any way, shape or form, you're done. Next."

Young, 18, has recorded 20 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, through the Wildcats' first four games—all of which have been starts.