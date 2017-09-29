    NASCAR at Dover 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

    LOUDON, NH - SEPTEMBER 24: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Caramel Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 24, 2017 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
    With the playoffs underway, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series looks like a showdown between Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. more than anything else as it heads into the Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday.

    Truex looked dominant while taking the first checkered flag and appeared to be well on his way to a second before Busch showed he had other plans, leaving the rest of the series in a state of purgatory as nobody else seems able to pull close.

    But, with notables such as Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski still hanging around and knowing how to turn it on when it matters, nothing is as cut and dried as it seems this time of year.

    Here's everything to know about this weekend's critical event.

                                

    Viewing Details

    Where: Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware

    When: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBCSN

    Live Stream: NBC Sports

    Tickets: StubHub

                     

    Apache Warrior 400

    AJ Allmendinger
    Aric Almirola
    Austin Dillon
    Brad Keselowski
    Carl Long
    Chase Elliott
    Chris Buescher
    Clint Bowyer
    Cole Whitt
    Corey LaJoie
    Dale Earnhardt Jr.
    Danica Patrick
    Daniel Suarez
    David Ragan
    Denny Hamlin
    Erik Jones
    Gray Gaulding
    Jamie McMurray
    Jeffrey Earnhardt
    Jimmie Johnson
    JJ Yeley
    Joey Gase
    Joey Logano
    Kasey Kahne
    Kevin Harvick
    Kurt Busch
    Kyle Busch
    Kyle Larson
    Landon Cassill
    Martin Truex Jr.
    Matt DiBenedetto
    Matt Kenseth
    Michael McDowell
    Paul Menard
    Reed Sorenson
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
    Ryan Blaney
    Ryan Newman
    TBA
    Trevor Bayne
    Ty Dillon

                    

    2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Standings

    1. Martin Truex Jr.2149
    2. Kyle Busch2119
    3. Kyle Larson2125
    4. Brad Keselowski2106
    5. Denny Hamlin2088
    6. Matt Kenseth2087
    7. Jimmie Johnson2076
    8. Ryan Blaney2070
    9. Chase Elliott2070
    10. Harvick2069
    11. Jamie McMurray2053
    12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.2044
    13. Austin Dillon2044
    14. Ryan Newman2043
    15. Kurt Busch2027
    16. Kasey Kahne2023
    ESPN.com.

                

    Drivers to Watch

    Jimmie Johnson

    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The watch for Johnson has officially started.

    Despite three wins on the year, he regressed from an eighth-place finish in Chicago to 14th a week ago in New Hampshire, watching as the big two names remained in form and put on a show.

    For Johnson, this stretch into the postseason has been a learning experience when it comes to the new stage-based format, according to NASCAR.com's Pat Decola:

    "I think we are all living it first-hand. I think we understood the concept, but now that it is in your face and you live it day-to-day and kind of obsess over it, I think it is making it much more apparent to myself and others how important those stage points are."

    As Johnson surely knows, though, he can't dwell on where he came up short in terms of stage points right now. He's a monster historically at Dover, so one great performance will ensure he won't have problems gunning for the eighth title.

    Then again, the next two guys on the list will have something to say on the matter.

             

    Martin Truex Jr.

    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Truex can't afford to let the rest of the series close the gap.

    All he has to do now is remain steady. He rode four wins into the regular season, won the title there and then started the playoffs off with a fifth win, which would make the playoffs almost boring were it not for the entertaining format.

    Which isn't to suggest Truex has looked to be in bad shape after the hot start to the playoffs. He finished fifth in New Hampshire, even battling back from a bad wreck to make Busch sweat down the stretch.

    "We had damage and had to fight from the back of the pack the rest of the day," he said, per  Motorsport.com's Lee Spencer. "So proud of our effort to run fifth after all that, but it definitely hurt our day."

    If he runs clean, he shouldn't have a problem competing at a race he won a year ago.

    Did anybody mention Truex won this event last year?

                 

    Kyle Busch

    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    As it stands, Busch might be the only guy capable of giving Truex a run for his money down the stretch.

    Busch led 187 laps at New Hampshire after winning his second pole in a row, silencing those who wondered if he was going to start each race hot before fizzling.

    But even he has to admit the Truex wreck opened a door wide.

    "It was a close call," Busch said, per the Boston Globe's Fluto Shinzawa. "Certainly the defining moment of the race with the 78 getting torn up a little bit and us being able to squeak through unscathed."

    Fans know the deal with Busch, though. A little luck might get him where he needs to be, but he's one of the sport's kings at staying there upon arrival.

    Barring something dramatic, fans can expect to see Busch flirting with another checkered flag Sunday at a track he's more than familiar with.

                  

    Stats and info courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.  

