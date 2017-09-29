NASCAR at Dover 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

With the playoffs underway, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series looks like a showdown between Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. more than anything else as it heads into the Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday.

Truex looked dominant while taking the first checkered flag and appeared to be well on his way to a second before Busch showed he had other plans, leaving the rest of the series in a state of purgatory as nobody else seems able to pull close.

But, with notables such as Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski still hanging around and knowing how to turn it on when it matters, nothing is as cut and dried as it seems this time of year.

Here's everything to know about this weekend's critical event.

Viewing Details

Where: Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware

When: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

Watch: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Tickets: StubHub

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Carl Long

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

JJ Yeley

Joey Gase

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

TBA

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon

1. Martin Truex Jr. 2149 2. Kyle Busch 2119 3. Kyle Larson 2125 4. Brad Keselowski 2106 5. Denny Hamlin 2088 6. Matt Kenseth 2087 7. Jimmie Johnson 2076 8. Ryan Blaney 2070 9. Chase Elliott 2070 10. Harvick 2069 11. Jamie McMurray 2053 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2044 13. Austin Dillon 2044 14. Ryan Newman 2043 15. Kurt Busch 2027 16. Kasey Kahne 2023 ESPN.com.

Jimmie Johnson

The watch for Johnson has officially started.

Despite three wins on the year, he regressed from an eighth-place finish in Chicago to 14th a week ago in New Hampshire, watching as the big two names remained in form and put on a show.

For Johnson, this stretch into the postseason has been a learning experience when it comes to the new stage-based format, according to NASCAR.com's Pat Decola:

"I think we are all living it first-hand. I think we understood the concept, but now that it is in your face and you live it day-to-day and kind of obsess over it, I think it is making it much more apparent to myself and others how important those stage points are."

As Johnson surely knows, though, he can't dwell on where he came up short in terms of stage points right now. He's a monster historically at Dover, so one great performance will ensure he won't have problems gunning for the eighth title.

Then again, the next two guys on the list will have something to say on the matter.

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex can't afford to let the rest of the series close the gap.

All he has to do now is remain steady. He rode four wins into the regular season, won the title there and then started the playoffs off with a fifth win, which would make the playoffs almost boring were it not for the entertaining format.

Which isn't to suggest Truex has looked to be in bad shape after the hot start to the playoffs. He finished fifth in New Hampshire, even battling back from a bad wreck to make Busch sweat down the stretch.

"We had damage and had to fight from the back of the pack the rest of the day," he said, per Motorsport.com's Lee Spencer. "So proud of our effort to run fifth after all that, but it definitely hurt our day."

If he runs clean, he shouldn't have a problem competing at a race he won a year ago.

Did anybody mention Truex won this event last year?

Kyle Busch

As it stands, Busch might be the only guy capable of giving Truex a run for his money down the stretch.

Busch led 187 laps at New Hampshire after winning his second pole in a row, silencing those who wondered if he was going to start each race hot before fizzling.

But even he has to admit the Truex wreck opened a door wide.

"It was a close call," Busch said, per the Boston Globe's Fluto Shinzawa. "Certainly the defining moment of the race with the 78 getting torn up a little bit and us being able to squeak through unscathed."

Fans know the deal with Busch, though. A little luck might get him where he needs to be, but he's one of the sport's kings at staying there upon arrival.

Barring something dramatic, fans can expect to see Busch flirting with another checkered flag Sunday at a track he's more than familiar with.

