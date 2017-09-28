Multiple Clients Cut Ties with NBA Agent Andy Miller amid NCAA Bribe Scandal

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The FBI's probe into college basketball has led to a number of players ending their professional relationships with NBA agent Andy Miller.

Jeff Goodman and Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported the news Thursday, noting "multiple clients have severed ties" with "one of the NBA's most prominent agents." What's more, Los Angeles Clippers big man Willie Reed filed a $13.5 million arbitration claim because he said he was defrauded.

According to the report, Miller represents notable names such as Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry among more than 40 NBA players. Indiana Pacers rookie Edmond Sumner and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Justin Patton also fired Miller after word of the FBI's investigation broke.

Goodman and Haynes explained the claim filed by Reed was related to Christian Dawkins, who was arrested Tuesday for connections to fraud and bribery. Dawkins was apparently fired by Miller's company, ASM, in May but still represented Reed and others.

Goodman and Haynes cited sources who said Dawkins said a bigger market would appear for Reed after he turned down a three-year, $15 million offer from the Miami Heat, but it never did.

"Ten men—including Dawkins, a top Adidas executive and four college assistant coaches—were charged on Tuesday with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents and even tailors," Goodman and Haynes wrote.

The biggest fallout from the FBI probe to this point impacted the University of Louisville.

Louisville interim president Greg Postel announced to reporters during a Wednesday press conference that head basketball coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave and athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on paid leave.

Despite the semantics, Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, said the coach was "effectively fired," per Phillip M. Bailey and Andrew Wolfson of the Courier-Journal.