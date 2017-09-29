Packers Earn Blowout 35-14 Win over Bears; Aaron Rodgers Throws 4 TDs

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers improved to 3-1 Thursday night with a 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field that was buoyed by a four-touchdown effort from Aaron Rodgers.

Coming off three straight 300-yard outings, Rodgers completed 18 of 26 passes for 179 yards. Jordy Nelson operated as Rodgers' top target and hauled in four receptions for 75 yards and a pair of scores.

Pro Football Focus noted Rodgers was electric when he had time to throw:

Conversely, the Bears sputtered to 1-3 on the season, with quarterback Mike Glennon (21-of-33, 216 yards, one touchdown) committing four turnovers.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Packers have now recorded four takeaways in back-to-back games against the Bears.

Despite Green Bay's top-to-bottom dominance, big plays didn't abound in a physical NFC North affair.

However, the Packers were efficient when they needed to be, and that was enough.

On Thursday night, that meant parlaying turnovers into quick scores and establishing a comfortable cushion early.

Case in point: After the Packers took a 7-0 lead thanks to a five-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams on the game's first drive, they doubled their edge 53 seconds later when a Glennon fumble set up a two-yard scoring strike to Randall Cobb.

The story was the same in the second quarter.

Once a 47-minute lightning delay had come and gone, the Packers turned a Glennon interception into a two-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard plunge into the end zone from running back Aaron Jones, who rushed 13 times for 49 yards.

The touchdown was the first of Jones' career, and it provided the Packers with some peace of mind.

Beyond the fact that Jones' score gave Green Bay a 21-point edge, the rookie's emergence proved crucial because running back Ty Montgomery left the game after tallying five carries for 28 yards on the Packers' opening drive.

Montgomery was ultimately ruled out, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported the team's leading rusher was diagnosed with broken ribs.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Packers received a major scare in the third quarter when Adams absorbed a huge hit to the head from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Michael Cohen, the team said Adams—who was stretchered off the field—is conscious and has movement in his extremities. Adams was subsequently evaluated for head and neck injuries, as well as a concussion.

With or without Adams, the Packers will return to the field Oct. 8 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in a rematch of January's NFC divisional-round matchup.

As for the Bears, Chicago will have its work cut out Monday, Oct. 9, when the Minnesota Vikings come to town looking to keep pace with the Packers atop the NFC North.