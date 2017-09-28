    Giancarlo Stanton Hits 59th HR vs. Braves; Most in MLB Since 2001

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates as heads for home plate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hit his 58th and 59th home runs Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the most since Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds in 2001. 

    Stanton went deep off Julio Teheran in the fourth inning and took Rex Brothers deep in the eighth.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Mattingly Looks to Helping Build Marlins' Future

      Craig Davis
      via Sun-Sentinel.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Royals Willing to Make $100M+ Offer to Hosmer

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports
      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Marlins in Good Hands with Jeter, Sherman

      Sun-Sentinel.com
      via Sun-Sentinel.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      A's Extend Melvin Through 2019 Season

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report