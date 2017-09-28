Giancarlo Stanton Hits 59th HR vs. Braves; Most in MLB Since 2001

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hit his 58th and 59th home runs Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the most since Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds in 2001.

Stanton went deep off Julio Teheran in the fourth inning and took Rex Brothers deep in the eighth.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

