WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Ranking Every Card in PPV's History

Credit: WWE.com

When WWE revamped its pay-per-view schedule in late 2009, the Hell in a Cell match was given its own annual event in the month of October. Of course, it has featured at least one Cell match every year since its inception in 2009 and each installment has had something special to offer.

There is no denying that the Hell in a Cell gimmick has lost a lot of its luster in being held at the same time every year, but they are still guaranteed to be great more often than not. Plus, the pay-per-view itself typically features feuds being blown off in glorious fashion with the stage being set for the fall season in WWE.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 should be no different as two matches will take place inside Satan's Structure: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon and The New Day vs. The Usos. Both bouts have plenty of buzz around them and promise to steal the show on Sunday night, Oct. 8.

How the entire card will compare to past installments, however, remains to be seen. The main events might deliver, but if the undercard falls flat, it could be remembered as one of the most forgettable editions in the history of Hell in a Cell.

With Hell in a Cell 2017 quickly approaching, let's look back at the rich history of the pay-per-view and attempt to rank every card from worst to best based on each installment's overall entertainment value, how—and if— it's remembered, star power, aftermath and more.