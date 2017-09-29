WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Ranking Every Card in PPV's HistorySeptember 29, 2017
WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Ranking Every Card in PPV's History
When WWE revamped its pay-per-view schedule in late 2009, the Hell in a Cell match was given its own annual event in the month of October. Of course, it has featured at least one Cell match every year since its inception in 2009 and each installment has had something special to offer.
There is no denying that the Hell in a Cell gimmick has lost a lot of its luster in being held at the same time every year, but they are still guaranteed to be great more often than not. Plus, the pay-per-view itself typically features feuds being blown off in glorious fashion with the stage being set for the fall season in WWE.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 should be no different as two matches will take place inside Satan's Structure: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon and The New Day vs. The Usos. Both bouts have plenty of buzz around them and promise to steal the show on Sunday night, Oct. 8.
How the entire card will compare to past installments, however, remains to be seen. The main events might deliver, but if the undercard falls flat, it could be remembered as one of the most forgettable editions in the history of Hell in a Cell.
With Hell in a Cell 2017 quickly approaching, let's look back at the rich history of the pay-per-view and attempt to rank every card from worst to best based on each installment's overall entertainment value, how—and if— it's remembered, star power, aftermath and more.
8. 2013
- Cody Rhodes and Goldust def. The Usos and The Shield in a Triple Threat tag team match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.
- Fandango and Summer Rae def. The Great Khali and Natalya.
- Big E Langston def. Dean Ambrose by count-out; Ambrose retained the United States Championship.
- CM Punk def. Ryback and Paul Heyman in a 2-on-1 Handicap Hell in a Cell match.
- Los Matadores def. The Real Americans.
- John Cena def. Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
- AJ Lee def. Brie Bella to retain the Divas Championship.
- Randy Orton def. Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship in a Hell in a Cell match; Shawn Michaels served as special guest referee.
Card
If you don't remember much about WWE's fall season in 2013, you might be better off, because it wasn't pretty. In fact, The Authority dominated a majority of WWE programming during that period, so it wasn't the most fun time to be a fan.
That year's Hell in a Cell event was a prime example of how bad things had gotten by that point with Randy Orton and John Cena ending the night as WWE and World Heavyweight champions, respectively. Lest we forget that this was 2013 and not 2008, so for WWE to be putting their top titles on them was a significant step backward.
Worse yet, neither Orton vs. Daniel Bryan nor Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio were particularly memorable. CM Punk vs. Ryback and Paul Heyman inside Hell in a Cell was the other marquee match on the show, and that too was extremely disappointing.
AJ Lee vs. Brie Bella was fine for what it was, but the United States Championship match was pure filler along with the mixed tag team bout and The Matadores vs. The Real Americans. The pay-per-view felt like it dragged on forever due to so many meaningless matchups taking place.
Yes, the Triple Threat WWE Tag Team Championship match that opened the event was extraordinary, but everything that followed was total throwaway.
7. 2014
- Dolph Ziggler def. Cesaro in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
- Nikki Bella def. Brie Bella.
- Gold and Stardust def. The Usos to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.
- John Cena def. Randy Orton in a WWE Championship No. 1 contender's Hell in a Cell match.
- Sheamus def. The Miz to retain the United States Championship.
- Rusev def. Big Show.
- AJ Lee def. Paige to retain the Divas Championship.
- Seth Rollins def. Dean Ambrose in a Hell in a Cell match.
Card
WWE's fall season in 2014 wasn't much better than the year prior, especially with then-WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar taking a lengthy leave of absence from television. If nothing else, fresh faces were being featured in the main event scene in his absence with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rolling taking center stage.
By the time Hell in a Cell 2014 rolled around, their ruthless rivalry had reached an apex, and it was time for it to culminate inside Hell in a Cell. They ran with the opportunity they were given to fight in the last match on the card and had a pretty brutal bout, though Bray Wyatt's interference in the final few moments of the matchup ended the contest with a whimper.
The second Cell match saw John Cena and Randy Orton mix it up for what felt like the millionth time, but to their credit, they had a surprisingly pleasant match inside Satan's Structure. Cena's victory cemented him as the new No. 1 contender to Lesnar's world title upon his return.
While those two marquee matches weren't enough to save the show, Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro did kick off the night in thrilling fashion with their 2-out-of-3 Falls match for the Intercontinental Championship. The Bella Twins exceeded expectations in their outing, but the other undercard matches were fairly forgettable.
The WWE Tag Team Championship match was decent albeit unspectacular, Sheamus vs. The Miz was comedic relief, Rusev and Big Show wrestled a better match on TV than they did at Hell in a Cell, and AJ Lee vs. Paige was way too brief to be anything of note.
6. 2012
- Randy Orton def. Alberto Del Rio.
- Team Rhodes Scholars def. Team Hell No by disqualification; Team Hell No retained the WWE Tag Team Championship.
- Kofi Kingston def. The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
- Antonio Cesaro def. Justin Gabriel to retain the United States Championship.
- Rey Mysterio and Sin Cara def. The Prime Time Players.
- Big Show def. Sheamus to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
- Eve Torres def. Layla and Kaitlyn in a Triple Threat match to retain the Divas Championship.
- CM Punk def. Ryback in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the WWE Championship.
Card
Considering CM Punk and John Cena spent the summer feuding over the WWE Championship, it was logical for them to wrap up their rivalry at Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, an injury prevented Cena from competing on the pay-per-view, but in his place was the undefeated Ryback, who was on the rise and quickly building momentum.
The entire event was built around that bout, and although it wasn't a barn-burner, it was pretty passable considering Ryback was still relatively new to the main event scene. The controversial conclusion with referee Brad Maddox costing him the championship was a bit of a downer, but Ryback did send the crowd home happy by laying out Punk on the top of Satan's Structure afterward.
Surprisingly enough, the World Heavyweight Championship match pitting Sheamus against Big Show was the best match of the night, and it wasn't even inside Hell in a Cell. They proved to the world they had tremendous chemistry together, not to mention Show defeating Sheamus in clean fashion for the title was a shocking moment.
Most of the other matches were largely formulaic, though Randy Orton and Alberto Del Rio had an entertaining opening match and The Miz and Kofi Kingston could always be counted on for a competent contest. Meanwhile, Team Rhodes Scholars continued to feud with Team Hell No after the event, making it evident that this installment was designed to be a placeholder before Survivor Series.
It wasn't the most newsworthy night in Hell in a Cell history, but it was a decent show on the whole.
5. 2010
- Daniel Bryan def. The Miz and John Morrison in a Submissions Count Anywhere Triple Threat match to retain the United States Championship.
- Randy Orton def. Sheamus in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the WWE Championship.
- Edge def. Jack Swagger.
- Wade Barrett def. John Cena to force Cena to join The Nexus.
- Natalya def. Michelle McCool by disqualification; McCool retained the Divas Championship.
- Kane def. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.
Card
WWE Hell in a Cell 2010 would be remembered much more fondly had it not been for its lousy main event. Sure, The Undertaker vs. Kane in a Hell in a Cell match for the World Heavyweight Championship sounds great on paper, but it unfortunately flopped in execution and left fans with a sour taste in their mouths.
Thankfully, the only other Cell match on the show was excellent as Randy Orton and Sheamus waged war inside Satan's Structure. It wasn't the most barbaric bout in the history of the demonic match type, but the in-ring action was exceptional and it was perhaps the best match those two ever had together.
While it didn't take place inside Hell in a Cell, John Cena vs. Wade Barrett was another above-average match that occurred at this installment. It was a star-making performance from Barrett that concluded with him beating his longtime rival, forcing him to join The Nexus as a result.
Another gem on this show was none other than the opening contest for the United States Championship, which was a rare Submissions Count Anywhere match. Daniel Bryan, The Miz and John Morrison worked a terrific Triple Threat matchup and took their fight all over the arena.
The impromptu match between Edge and Jack Swagger was fun while it lasted and the Divas Championship match was fine, but once again, the subpar main event drags Hell in a Cell 2010 down a few spots.
4. 2011
- Sheamus def. Christian.
- Sin Cara Azul def. Sin Cara Negro.
- Air Boom def. Jack Swagger and Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.
- Mark Henry def. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.
- Cody Rhodes def. John Morrison to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
- Beth Phoenix def. Kelly Kelly to win the Divas Championship.
- Alberto Del Rio def. John Cena and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Hell in a Cell match to win the WWE Championship.
Card
The WWE Championship changed hands more times throughout 2011 than any other year in recent memory, and one of those many title changes took place at that year's Hell in a Cell event. Seeing the strap switch owners for the fourth consecutive pay-per-view was tiresome, but at least the Triple Threat match between Alberto Del Rio, John Cena and CM Punk was very well-wrestled.
Randy Orton and Mark Henry were also in the midst of a heated feud at that point in time, and it was unknown whether Henry's reign as World Heavyweight champion would end after only two weeks. His Hell in a Cell encounter with Orton on this night was far from a bloodbath, but it did see Henry beat Orton clean once again, giving him plenty of credibility as champion.
Many might forget the early undercard, but it was actually quite solid with Sheamus and Christian contesting a great match, the two Sin Caras making the most of the time they had, and the tag teams having an enjoyable outing where the twin titles were at stake.
In other monumental moments from Hell in a Cell 2011, Cody Rhodes wasn't originally supposed to wrestle, but before defending against John Morrison in an impromptu match, he brought back the old Intercontinental Championship belt. It has remained the design for the title to this very day, and we have only Rhodes to thank for that.
Finally, Beth Phoenix knocked off Kelly Kelly to pick up her first-ever Divas Championship. Their earlier matches were better, but Phoenix clinching that championship was long overdue, filling out the card nicely.
3. 2016
- Roman Reigns def. Rusev in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the United States Championship.
- Bayley def. Dana Brooke.
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Enzo Amore and Big Cass.
- Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the Universal Championship.
- The Brian Kendrick def. TJ Perkins to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.
- Cesaro and Sheamus def. The New Day; New Day retained the Raw Tag Team Championship.
- Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match to win the Raw Women's Championship.
Card
Never before in WWE history had the women headlined a pay-per-view, largely because they were never made to look like equals to the men by the company. That changed completely in 2016 with the dawn of the women's evolution and Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks leading the charge.
Their stellar series of matches in the second half of the year redefined what women's wrestling was all about, stealing the showing with every one of their outings. By October, they had traded the Raw Women's Championship back-and-forth a few times and thus their feud deserved to culminate inside Hell in a Cell in the main event.
Sure enough, they went on last and had an excellent performance, while Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins also contested an awesome Cell match earlier in the evening. Owens retained his title in the same fashion Roman Reigns did at the start of the show, also inside Satan's Structure.
Yes, there were three Cell matches on the same event for the first time since 2009, but each of them delivered. The rest of the undercard was fairly forgettable, but the Cell matches were what carried this show and the history-making element with the women in the main event slot puts this pay-per-view toward the top.
2. 2009
- The Undertaker def. CM Punk in a Hell in a Cell match to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
- John Morrison def. Dolph Ziggler to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
- Mickie James def. Alicia Fox to retain the Divas Championship.
- Jeri-Show def. Batista and Rey Mysterio to retain the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship.
- Randy Orton def. John Cena in a Hell in a Cell match to win the WWE Championship.
- Drew McIntyre def. R-Truth.
- Kofi Kingston def. Jack Swagger and The Miz in a Triple Threat match to retain the United States Championship.
- D-Generation X def. The Legacy in a Hell in a Cell match.
Card
WWE went all out for the inaugural installment of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in 2009 by holding three Cell matches in one night. It was unheard of for two matches to occur inside Satan's Structure on the same show, let alone two, so it was anyone's guess as to whether this would be overload or not.
That said, all three Cell matches featured feuds that had been running for many months, so each of them were deserving of the special gimmick match. In an interesting twist, The Undertaker vs. CM Punk kicked off the event, and with those two having a great match and the World Heavyweight Championship changing hands, the show was off to a strong start.
In the night's second Hell in a Cell clash, John Cena and Randy Orton once again waged war over the WWE Championship. It was an exciting back-and-forth bout where Orton brutalized Cena with the surrounding steel en route to regaining the prestigious prize for a fifth time.
In the main event, The Legacy's Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase were given their chance to shine against two of the industry's most iconic legends, Triple H and Shawn Michaels. D-Generation X were ultimately able to exact revenge on the young up-and-comers for making their lives miserable for months by locking DiBiase out of the cage and beating Rhodes down to a bloody pulp.
As if those matches weren't memorable enough, John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler had a nice little match for the Intercontinental Championship, Jeri-Show soundly defeated Batista and Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre made his in-ring debut for the company, Mickie James knocked off Alicia Fox, and Kofi Kingston held onto the United States Championship.
1. 2015
- Alberto Del Rio def. John Cena to win the United States Championship.
- Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt in a Hell in a Cell match.
- The New Day def. The Dudley Boyz to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.
- Charlotte def. Nikki Bella to retain the Divas Championship.
- Seth Rollins def. Kane to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
- Kevin Owens def. Ryback to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
- Brock Lesnar def. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match.
Card
Most of the matches that took place at WWE Hell in a Cell 2015 were rematches from past pay-per-views, but considering each of them were good, great or amazing, it's hard to argue with this installment's placement on the list.
John Cena's U.S. Open was a fun staple on WWE TV throughout 2015, culminating at Hell in a Cell where it was rumored he was going to take time off after the event. What fans didn't know was that his opponent would be the returning Alberto Del Rio, which kicked off the night on a high note, to say the least.
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt followed up that shocker with a solid Hell in a Cell match of their own. It was much better than the dud of a match between Seth Rollins and Kane for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but at least Rollins went over clean in that affair as he should have.
Several championships were retained as The New Day, Charlotte and Kevin Owens all held onto their respective titles. Those matches weren't the most remarkable, but they did have the right people going over in them.
To end the evening, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker rekindled their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell and produced one of the best bouts of 2015 by taking each other to the limit. Along with Lesnar pinning The Deadman in clean fashion, 'Taker was escorted out of the arena afterward by The Wyatt Family, leaving fans to wonder what was next for him.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.