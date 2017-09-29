WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of September 29

0 of 6

credit: wwe.com

The clock keeps ticking down to the release of WWE 2K18, and fans are surely ready for the game to hit.

October 17 is the date when Xbox, PlayStation and PC gamers will get their hands on 2K Sports' latest WWE offering. The flow of information has been steady over the past few months, with more footage being released as the weeks go by.

Along with that footage have been screenshots, behind the scenes videos and roster reveals. The developer has done everything imaginable to prepare fans for what is to come, and what is to come looks pretty special.

This may be the most realistic game that WWE has ever been a part of.

The Superstars look amazing, with stunningly accurate detail that has not been seen before. The entrances have meshed up with real-life counterparts extremely well so far, blurring the lines between the real world and the virtual world. The game modes appear to be more in depth than ever before, and the overall gaming experience seems to be on another level.

This is the game WWE fans have been waiting for, and judging from what's been released over the past week, it's only going to get better from here.