WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of September 29
The clock keeps ticking down to the release of WWE 2K18, and fans are surely ready for the game to hit.
October 17 is the date when Xbox, PlayStation and PC gamers will get their hands on 2K Sports' latest WWE offering. The flow of information has been steady over the past few months, with more footage being released as the weeks go by.
Along with that footage have been screenshots, behind the scenes videos and roster reveals. The developer has done everything imaginable to prepare fans for what is to come, and what is to come looks pretty special.
This may be the most realistic game that WWE has ever been a part of.
The Superstars look amazing, with stunningly accurate detail that has not been seen before. The entrances have meshed up with real-life counterparts extremely well so far, blurring the lines between the real world and the virtual world. The game modes appear to be more in depth than ever before, and the overall gaming experience seems to be on another level.
This is the game WWE fans have been waiting for, and judging from what's been released over the past week, it's only going to get better from here.
The Anthem TV Spot
Where would WWE be without advertising?
What began as a move into unknown territory in the 1980s has become the norm for Vince McMahon's company. WWE not only found a foothold in the mainstream, but the two can't seem to exist without each other. The promotion is part of pop culture, and advertising had a big role to play in that.
So when 2K Sports needed a voice for the WWE game's anthem, who better to recruit than a pop culture icon like Snoop Dogg?
Sasha Banks' cousin delivers the rhymes while present-day Superstars show off their personalities as only they can. Legendary Superstars are on hand as well, in a mix of throwback footage thrown in for fans of the old-school WWE and the Attitude Era.
But this TV spot is undeniably modern in its presentation and overall vibe. It's a slick package with a heavy dose of showbiz glitz, and it's perfect for WWE.
DLC and Season Pass Details
Downloadable content junkies need not worry; WWE 2K18 will deliver.
WWE.com reported on September 27 that a ton of new moves and a focus on the MyPlayer mode will be included in the DLC packs for WWE 2K18. The Hardy Boyz will also be part of the DLC packs, as well as The Rock 'n' Roll Express and Beth Phoenix.
Legends and Hall of Fame Superstars are not the only ones included, however.
NXT's latest headliners will also be along for the ride, with Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre and Ruby Riot leading the way. The NXT Generation Pack is not free, as is the case with every DLC pack 2K Sports is offering.
So for fans that have to get them all but don't want to pay for each one individually, the DLC packs will be part of the Season Pass. It's a better deal for those who need every ounce of content WWE 2K18 has to offer.
WWE 2KDev Spotlight Episode 7
The WWE 2KDev Spotlight returned with Episode 7, and that is all about the Creation Suite.
While it's true fans love to play as their favorite WWE Superstars, it's also the case that many love to play as themselves. The Creation Suite makes that possible, as gamers can build Superstars who can resemble practically anyone they choose.
WWE 2K creative director Lynell Jinks gives fans an inside look into the Creation Suite, which contains even more face and body types to choose from.
The clothing options have also been updated, giving players the ability to create different lighting effects for ring gear. Logos and designs have never looked better here, as fans can now wrap images around their created Superstars without fear of the edges getting blurred out.
Also new to the franchise is the 8-bit filter, which allows players to give the gameplay a throwback vibe. But that's not all 2K Sports has thrown in, as players can also customize an entire show, from choosing smaller venues to assigning specific referees.
2K Sports is proving the commitment to offer something new and fresh is there like never before.
WWE 2K18 on the PC
For the PC gamers curious as to what WWE 2K18 will look like on their machines, the wait is over.
WWE.com recently released images of the Superstars on the PC version of the game. Judging from the screenshots, it's safe to say PC gamers will get just as much quality and detail as their console counterparts.
The game looks smooth regardless of the platform it's on. Nintendo Switch gamers can play WWE 2K18 on their consoles as well.
Fans want flexibility, and the PC version gives that to them. It's just another way for gamers to enjoy WWE's latest offering, which is a good thing. That's because, for the first time, WWE 2K will not be available on the Xbox 360 or the PlayStation 3.
Fans and users of those consoles will not be happy.
Shane McMahon's Motion Capture Session
Shane McMahon has a showdown with Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8, and he will also walk the aisle on WWE 2K18.
Shane's return and rise back to prominence in WWE has been a welcome development for fans who missed him during his absence. Now he's fully entrenched in weekly programming, McMahon has once again become part of the WWE machine.
So for his fans who are anxious to see how he will look in the game, they can rest assured they are getting the real thing.
McMahon did his motion capture for the game, and WWE cameras were there to witness it. McMahon did his signature entrance, as well as his in-ring moves, all while wearing the required, but not-so-comfortable, motion capture suit.
But Shane-O-Mac powered through and thus gave a tremendous spark of realism to his character in WWE 2K18.
1st Gameplay Trailer
This is what it's all about.
The Superstars and the environments they inhabit look realistic. The Create a Superstar mode looks better than ever, and the same is true of the Superstars' entrances. But it all comes down to the gameplay, which is the most important thing for anyone investing in this game.
Judging from this video, WWE 2K18 seems to be a wise investment for fans.
NXT is here. Raw and SmackDown Live are here. The top guys, the women, the legends—they are all here. This looks as close to the actual product as a video game has ever been, and this is just a preview of what's to come. If WWE 2K18 delivers the way fans believe it will, then it will be the best pro wrestling video game ever made.
It's plenty of hype, but there's also plenty of reason to be optimistic and excited. WWE 2K18 is the real deal.
Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com.