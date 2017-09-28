    Former NFL RB Roosevelt Potts Sentenced to 2 Years in Domestic Violence Case

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    Former NFL running back Roosevelt Potts received a two-year suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of domestic violence in Indiana.

    TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday. 

    Potts, 46, "was found guilty of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon" after he slashed a woman with a knife during a 2016 dispute. The woman said Potts cut her after she had attempted to slash his tires with a knife, and he grabbed a knife of his own.

    A judge ruled Potts' sentence will remain suspended provided he completes an 18-month probation program. Police have said at least two other domestic violence incidents have occurred with Potts and the woman.

    A 1993 second-round pick, Potts played six NFL seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. 

