NFL Predictions Week 4: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears kicked off Week 4 on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led his team to victory without his starting tackles and top two running backs for most of the game.

The Packers soundly beat the Bears to improve to 3-1, and they will share the NFC North's top spot with the winner of Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

For those interested in watching an early football game, the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. The contest features two offenses capable of scoring 30 or more points each.

Will the Dolphins find their offensive groove? Did naysayers judge the Saints too early? Who comes back to the U.S. with two regular-season wins?

You can view the NFL Week 4 schedule, odds for each game and the winning picks below. OddsShark relayed the line spreads.

Week 4 Picks, Odds, Schedule Info

Sun., 9:30 a.m. New Orleans Saints (-1.5) vs. Miami Dolphins in London: Saints 35-31

Sun., 1 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) at New York Jets: Jaguars 21-6

Sun., 1 p.m. Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5): Falcons 28-21

Sun., 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Steelers 27-20

Sun., 1 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns: Bengals 30-17

Sun., 1 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-8.0): Cowboys 28-24

Sun., 1 p.m. Tennessee Titans (-2.5) at Houston Texans: Titans 21-17

Sun., 1 p.m. Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-3.0): Lions 24-20

Sun., 1 p.m. Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (-8.5): 34-23

Sun., 4:05 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-6.0): Cardinals 27-14

Sun., 4:05 p.m. New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.0): Giants 23-20

Sun., 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.0): Eagles 28-27

Sun., 4:25 p.m. Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (Even): Broncos 24-13

Sun., 8:30 p.m. Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-11.5): Seahawks 34-9

Mon., 8:30 p.m. Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs (-7.0): Chiefs 27-21

New Orleans Saints (-1.5) vs. Miami Dolphins in London



Those in attendance at Wembley Stadium can expect a high-scoring game with more than 60 combined points.



Miami head coach Adam Gase recently used the term "garbage" to describe his team's offense, per Miami Herald reporter Adam Beasley. As a bright offensive mind in the league, he should see improvement against the New Orleans Saints defense that is allowing 6.8 yards per play and ranks No. 30 in points allowed.

However, Gase's team will struggle to slow down Saints quarterback Drew Brees once he finds a rhythm in the pocket. Wideout Willie Snead rejoins the team after serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. His presence adds to Brees' arsenal in the aerial attack.

The Dolphins' best defensive tactic should focus on dominating time of possession and keeping the ball away from Brees. Running back Jay Ajayi took some heavy hits in the previous outing with the New York Jets and only tallied 11 carries for 16 yards.

In London, the Dolphins must control the game with a slower pace before the Saints jump off to a quick start, which is a tough task with their loaded offense. New Orleans will improve to 2-2.

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5)



The Buffalo Bills could earn leaguewide respect with a win over the red-hot Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Sean McDermott's group quietly dissected the Denver Broncos' stingy defense in Western New York last time out.

After trading wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Ronald Darby to the Philadelphia Eagles, many expected the Bills to push for a top-five draft spot. However, after two wins along with the stingiest defense in points allowed, Buffalo could emerge as a surprise contender in the AFC.

Buffalo on Sunday travel to Atlanta, where the Falcons scored 34 points on the Green Bay Packers defense in Week 2. McDermott's group won't surrender as many points, but the Bills don't have the firepower to keep pace with the reigning NFC champions.

Wide receiver Julio Jones should produce big numbers in another home game to push the Falcons to 4-0.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Steelers

Every team in the AFC North lost a football game in Week 3. We'll see the projected front-runners to win the division on display against each other on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens would complete an early division sweep with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last time out, it's hard to envision head coach John Harbaugh's group laying another egg—this time at home. Nonetheless, the Steelers lost to a Chicago Bears team that is short on assets at offensive skill positions. They are also looking to shake off a disconcerting defeat.

According to ESPN.com reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers may scale back on the playbook for simplicity, which likely means more carries for Le'Veon Bell. In two of the first three games this season, the 25-year-old running back recorded a maximum of 15 carries. Both games concluded with close outcomes. Pittsburgh beat the Minnesota Vikings by a 17-point margin when the two-time Pro Bowler ran the ball 27 times.

The Ravens-Steelers matchup will be another hard-hitting classic, with both clubs attempting to establish the ground attack. Pittsburgh's unit features superior offensive components. Give the edge to head coach Mike Tomlin's group in a hard-fought game that should produce some smashmouth highlights.